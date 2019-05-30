ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY Comes to Elm Street Cultural Arts Village

Starting June 12th Elm Street Cultural Arts Village leaps from the page to the stage with Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!", a new musical based on the works of Mo Willems. Through a series of vaudeville-inspired scenes and vignettes that introduce audiences to the world of theatre as well as themes of friendship, best friends Gerald and Piggie sing and dance their way through plenty of pachydermal peril and swiney suspense. The show is presented in partnership with Learning Express Toys of Woodstock.

"Books can transport you, even when translated on stage," says Tom Milley, the show's Director who brought Fancy Nancy to life at Elm Street last July. Milley has a particular fondness for these types of shows because of their complexity, universality, and challenges for both actors and designers. "Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!" appeals to a child's intellect, their sense of wonder, and their sense of humor (or their dad's)."

The musical was commissioned by the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C. in 2012 and is now produced across the country. Featuring a fun, bouncy score by Theatre for Young Audiences veteran Deborah Wicks La Puma as well as lyrics and script by Mo Willems himself, the show draws on six of the best-selling Elephant & Piggie children's books for inspiration.

Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!" features a small, five member cast that turn a bare stage into a colorful musical adventure right before the audience's eyes. Siobhan Brumbelow, Elm Street's Associate Artistic Director, loves that the show is an accessible way into the arts. "Elephant & Piggie is very inviting to those who may not be accustomed to seeing theatre. Full of larger than life characters and endearing moments, audiences will find ways to connect to and explore the world of theatre."

The musical runs for two weekends from June 12th through June 26th and includes three Wednesday morning performances. Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play" is rated G and is appropriate for audiences of all ages to attend.

The complete performance schedule is as follows:

Wednesday June 12th - 10:00am

June 19th - 10:00am

June 26th - 10:00am

Saturday/Sunday June 15th, 16th - 2:30pm

Saturday/Sunday June 22nd, 23rd - 2:30pm

Tickets are on sale now at www.elmstreetarts.org. Prices are $13.50 in advance and $15 at the door.





