Dad'sGarage Theatre Announces New Season Of SCANDAL! ON FELT STREET

SCANDAL! the wildly popular improvised soap opera from Dad's Garage, is back for it's 20th(ish) season! Each season of SCANDAL! takes place in a new setting -- space station, strip club, ski resort -- and this year the melodrama takes place on "Felt Street." In a nod to touchstone shows like Sesame Street and Avenue Q, "SCANDAL!: Felt Street" will dive into the behind-the-scenes drama with puppets and humans living together. This is our only improv show where characters and storylines continue week to week. But don't worry, you don't have to see every show to know what's going on. Audiences can see one show and laugh along, or keep on coming back week after week to see how the storyline shapes up.

In addition to our regular cast of improvisers, Dad's Garage has tapped four local puppeteers to lead this show: Raymond Carr, Spencer Stephens, Lucky Yates, and Jeffery Zwartjes.





Founded in 1995, Dad's Garage Theatre Company has grown from a small volunteer led organization to a thriving mid-size theatre led by professional artistic and administrative staff that includes over 300 volunteers and performers. We now entertain more than 33,000 people each year in Atlanta, at public events across the state, and at improv festivals across the continent. In addition to outrageous original productions, Dad's Garage produces improv shows year-round, educates young improvisers in a high school outreach program, and facilitates classes and workshops for the general public.







Dad's Garage Theatre Company

569 Ezzard Street SE

Atlanta, GA 30312

404.523.3141 ext. 201

www.dadsgarage.com







