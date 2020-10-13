Dad's Garage Theatre To Serve As Voting Location On Election Day

In a commitment to serving the community, Dad's Garage will be opening up our space this year for vital events. This includes being a new voting location in Fulton County, as well as serving as a blood donation center.

Over the summer, a call went out to facilities in Fulton County to host Election Day voting. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fulton County sought to increase the number of polling places to reduce the overall number of voters at large facilities. Dad's Garage signed on as a new voting location, and will open our doors on November 3 to voters from the Cabbagetown and Reynoldstown neighborhoods. Dad's Garage is one of dozens of new voting facilities in Fulton County. To check your Georgia voting location, please click here.

The following week on November 13, Dad's Garage will also host a Red Cross Blood drive in our facility. When word went out that safe facilities were needed to host blood drives, Dad's Garage stepped up. This blood drive is by appointment only, and requires online registration. For more information on the blood drive, or to sign up, click here.

According to Lara Smith, Managing Director of Dad's Garage "Serving our community is one of the pillars of our strategic plan. We want to become a community hub, and we think being a voting location and hosting blood drives is a great way to serve our community. Because of COVID-19, our facility has been mostly empty since March, so we are uniquely poised to host these initiatives. We look forward to hosting these events safely, with masks and social distancing."

