Dad's Garage Announces Tim Stoltenberg As Interim Artistic Director

Since the announcement of Jon Carr's upcoming departure to The Second City to serve as their new Executive Producer, the Dad's Garage board has selected an Interim Artistic Director to lead the company: former Dad's Garage ensemble member Tim Stoltenberg.

Tim Stoltenberg (AEA/SAG/AFTRA) currently resides in Los Angeles, but is originally from Wisconsin, where he has been riding out COVID as a woodworker. A graduate of St. Norbert College ('01), Tim went on to tour with The Academy Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. While in Atlanta, Tim worked with The Center for Puppetry Arts, The Alliance, Laughing Matters, Agatha's Dinner Theatre, Synchronicity Theatre, Jewish Theatre of the South, and Dad's Garage Theatre. At Dad's, Tim was the Improv Director for four years, where he wrote original plays, created improv formats, and taught improv classes and corporate training workshops.

"As soon as we heard about Jon's exciting new role, the entire board thought of Tim Stoltenberg for interim. His history with the organization, coupled with his expertise at creating new programs, is exactly what we need at this critical moment in the organization's history," said Board Chair Derin Dickerson of the selection.

"As a performer and teacher, I'm always thinking about how I can impact those around me. Being able to step into this interim role allows me to deepen that impact with a theatre I love very much. I've had a lot of time to reflect during the pandemic, and I'm excited to get to work with some new ideas and perspectives," said Stoltenberg of the role.

After leaving Dad's Garage in 2009, Tim moved to Chicago where he toured with The Second City and other theatrical productions and co-productions with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park and The Goodman Theatre. In Chicago, Tim taught improv at Second City and performed with numerous improv groups at iO Theatre. Since moving to LA, Tim continued to teach and perform at The Second City Hollywood, hosted open mic nights, and co-created a commercial improv workshop with Lawless Casting. Tim has been seen in commercials for Southwest Airlines, Comcast, and Dollar Shave Club. Tim continues to travel while performing improv, storytelling, and stand up.

Dad's Garage plans to start the search for a new Artistic Director in early 2021. More information on the position and search will be available in the coming weeks.

