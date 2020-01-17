Dad's Garage Announces Four Valentine's Shows

Valentine's Day is on a Friday this year, which means the competition for a romantic reservation is high. But if you forgot to plan ahead, don't worry -- you always have a spot at Dad's Garage. Valentine's Day is always one of our most popular nights of shows, which is why we spread the love to two nights this year. Because what's more romantic than a venue offering buckets of beer?! If that's not your speed, we were literally voted "Best Place for a Last Date" by the readers of Creative Loafing. Because if you take someone to see a show at Dad's Garage and they don't laugh... is that really someone you want in your life?!

This year we have FOUR Valentine's day shows on February 13 and 14. Start your romantic overtures early on Thursday, February 13 to really showcase the main event on Friday. Or shoot, measure those expectations and make a night at Dad's your sole love destination. At 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, we have our always-popular Valentine's Day improv show of love gone right (and wrong) using real stories from the audience. Do you have an embarrassing love story that you've kept hidden for many years? An unfortunate encounter with your secret crush? Come on down to Dad's where we will laugh with you (never at you) about your romantic escapades.

We've also got a late show option on February 13 and 14, just in case you score a reservation at that swanky restaurant and want to make it a romantical dinner-and-show evening. Thursday at 10:30 p.m. Is "7 Minutes in Heaven" and Friday at 10:30 p.m. Is "Sweater Puppies," with both shows bringing themes of love to their improv formats.

Don't break the bank (or your partner's heart) -- let Dad's Garage soothe all of your woes with laughter. Single folks are welcome too, of course -- come see the couples displaying large amounts of PDA while sitting there awkwardly and maybe find a love connection of your own. Dad's Garage -- a Valentine's Day destination that proves laughter is the best (or at least most accessible) aphrodisiac.



For more information visit www.dadsgarage.com.





