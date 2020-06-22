Dad's Garage Announces Digital Extravaganza To Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Dad's Garage is turning 25, and wants to celebrate (virtually) with all our friends, fans, and family! Founded in the summer of 1995 by a group of wacky college kids who wanted to make theatre they couldn't see anywhere else. Since then, they've grown to a large, professional (-ish) organization of entertainers, designers, and administrators and want to celebrate everyone who helped us reach this momentous anniversary!

Join August 7th and 8th for a special online extravaganza brought to you by the crew at Dad's Garage. Celebrate the many successes, goofs, laughs, locations, partnerships, and Scum Box penalties from our 25 years of making people laugh.

Since they can't celebrate in person, they've decided to host 25 hours straight of live streaming -- one hour for every year we've been yukking it up! The online event will be filled with people from our past, special improv shows, commentary with live broadcasts, late night telethons, and so much more! The real question is: can you stay up long enough to enjoy it all? Streaming begins Friday, August 7th at 8pm EDT and continues through Saturday, August 8th at 9pm EDT on twitch.tv/dadsgarageatl.

This celebration also includes:

- The sale of a special 25th Anniversary Dad's Garage book telling our history through letters and stories from the many faces of Dad's Garage.

- Reprints of vintage Dad's Garage merch.

- The launch of a new Dad's Garage Wiki Page.

- A special Silent Action full of one of a kind Dad's Garage items.

