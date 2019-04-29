Core Dance Presents EnCore Dance On Film At The Decatur Arts Festival

Core Dance, the award-winning contemporary dance organization based in Decatur, GA and Houston, TX, will present EnCore Dance on Film on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5:00pm 10:00p.m. at Core Studios, 139 Sycamore Street, Decatur Square. The event is part of ArtWALK at the Decatur Arts Festival, and features short movies by dance filmmakers from around the world. These screenings are free and open to the public. More info is available at coredance.org.

Fifty-two (52) films, all less than 20 minutes long, will be looped or projected on screens throughout Core Studios. Below is a complete list of films and filmmakers. There are two showings of the Main Programs at 5:00 p.m. at 7:30 p.m.

MAIN PROGRAM (SHOW ORDER)

Jordan Fuchs Three (Denton, TX)

Sarah Emery The Dinner Table (Roswell, GA)

Misha Penton Breath and Bone (Houston, TX)

Ashleigh Starnes RELEASE (Atlanta, GA)

Brittany Fishel Distaff: The Ewe and The Mare (Atlanta, GA)

Nadya Zeitlin ...and then the dishwasher got broken (Atlanta, GA)

Jennifer Scully-Thurston Seuls Ensemble (Alone Together) (Raleigh, NC)

Ace McColl Trouble Manifesto (US)

Adrien Gontier Mass (Paris, France)

Regina Lissowska Initiation (Pozna , Poland)

Hadi Moussally Oh Boy! (Paris, France)

Mitchell Rose- And So Say All of Us (Worthington, OH)

Stephanie Nugent BOAT (Indianapolis, IN)

Leila Jarman DYNAMITE (US)

Muddy Feet Unfolding (Portland, OR)

Charles Haswell The Sun is God (London, United Kingdom)

Cara Hagan Sound and Sole (US)

Nicola Hepp- Traces (Netherlands)

Nadav Heyman as phyx i a tion (US & Thailand)

Lisa Niedermeyer REVEL IN YOUR BODY (Los Altos, CA)

ON SCREENS AROUND VENUE

SCREEN 1 (Outside Stage Left)

Larry Coleman My Other Selves (Marietta, GA)

Raven Jackson A Guide to Breathing Underwater (NYC)

Holly Wilder The Field (US)

Filomena Rusciano TRACCE NASCOSTE (Hidden Tracks)(Pozzuoli, Italy)

Roswitha Chesher I Loved You and I Loved You (London, United Kingdom)

Hanna-Mari Ojala Meeting (Oulu, Finland)

Delaram Pourabdi P A S S A G E S (US)

SCREEN 2 (Outside Stage Right)

Emily Roy-Sayre HEADspace (Houston, TX)

Dans PXL L'aroma de la terra mullada li sembla m s dol a que mai

(Dance Short Film) (Spain)

Rodrigo Rocha Campos 4 ~ (Canada)

Jim Haverkamp Good Luck America - Kamara Thomas (Durham, NC)

Anuradha Rana counter//balance (Chicago, IL)

Cara Hagan Cygnus (US)

SCREEN 3 (Inside)

Maya Wuytack ONTBREEKBAARHEID / Beyond the body (Merelbeke, Belgium)

Kim Modeun Blue breath (Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea)

Michele Manzini In the House of Mantegna (Verona, Italy)

Melanie Kloetzel Dance of the Puppets (Calgary, Alberta)

Stephanie Miracle Four Studies of Mother and Child (US)

Kim Saarinen I See My Life Through Your Eyes (Tampere, Finland)

Anabella Lenzu No more beautiful dances (Brooklyn, NY)

Allison Beda EMOTIONAL HOUDINI (Vancouver, British Columbia)

Core Dance, an award-winning contemporary dance company with global reach, creates, performs, and produces compelling original dance that ignites the creative spirit and actively encourages participation and conversation with the community. For nearly four decades, Core Dance has supported innovation, collaboration, artistic risk-taking and sustainable art-making in dance. Core Dance was co-founded in 1980 in Houston, Texas by dancer and choreographer Sue Schroeder and her sister, Kathy Russell. Five years later, the organization added Atlanta, Georgia as a second home base, creating a context for dance that is relevant in both cities and around the globe. Core Dance uses dance to educate, question and illuminate, and is internationally recognized for its artistically driven research practices, cross-cultural and multi-disciplinary collaborations, the humanity of the individual Dance Artists, and its rigorous physicality. (coredance.org)





