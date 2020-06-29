City Springs Theatre Hires Esteemed Local Artist Kayce Grogan-Wallace As Casting Director

City Springs Theatre Company has announced local veteran actress and award-winning artist Kayce Grogan-Wallace as its first casting director.

A Georgia native from Marietta, Mrs. Wallace is a former Columbia Recording Artist, earning her debut on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart at age 16. She went on to study music at Kennesaw State University, where she earned a degree in Theatre & Performance Studies with a minor in Dance. As a performer, Mrs. Wallace has earned three Suzi Bass Awards for her contributions at Atlanta Lyric Theatre and Actor's Express. She has also performed at Horizon Theatre, Aurora Theatre, Dominion Entertainment, Atlanta Workshop Players, Georgia Ensemble, Actor's Express, Fabrefaction Theatre, Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, Serenbe Playhouse, Theatrical Outfit, and of course City Springs Theatre Company. Behind the scenes, Mrs. Wallace is the operations manager, casting director, vocal producer, and associate music producer for Matthew Head Productions, where she earned numerous recognitions for her work on the OWN television show Greenleaf, including a Stellar Gospel Music Award, an NAACP Image Award, and a Grammy Award nomination for her original song "The Judgement," and has won a Grammy for the Le'Andria Johnson song "Better Days." Mrs. Wallace was the choreographer of a season 2 episode of Greenleaf, the director/choreographer for Jubilation Ministries of Marietta First United Methodist Church and numerous theatre youth camps, and the associate musical director and vocal director for Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre's production of Holla If Ya Hear Me!. Currently, she teaches theatre for Marietta Middle School (Teacher of the Year, 2013) where her group has earned numerous awards and state recognitions for their excellence both on and off the stage.

City Springs Theatre Executive/Artistic Director Brandt Blocker has made it a priority to increase the number of black, indigenous, and artists of color in the company's principal casting. Mr. Blocker recently hosted a roundtable discussion with black artists who have performed at City Springs, including Mrs. Wallace, regarding more diversity in casting.

"It is clear to me that having another decision maker of color on our staff will help to increase the opportunities for our community of BIPOC artists," said Blocker. "Having worked with Kayce for many years, she is infinitely qualified to manage the casting duties for our company, as she is not only one of Atlanta's most respected artists, but she is also intimately familiar with the talent in town. I have always admired Kayce's professionalism, talent, and experience, and I am truly grateful to work more closely with her on our productions."

Mrs. Wallace will join City Springs Theatre Artistic Company Director Marguerite Mancini and Resident Choreographer Cindy Mora Reiser as the third person of color on the City Springs Theatre staff.

"I am so excited to officially be a part of the City Springs Theatre family," says Wallace. "I have been fortunate enough to build lasting relationships with various artists throughout metro Atlanta, and I'm grateful that Brandt and I met right when I graduated from Kennesaw State. He has always supported me and my growth as an artist and administrator. This opportunity will allow me to help advance the amazing work of City Springs Theatre Company that benefits the entire theatre community. I look forward to the great work that lies ahead."

Mrs. Wallace will begin her work immediately, reviewing over 800 virtual audition submissions for City Springs Theatre's upcoming season of musicals that begins in September featuring "Mamma Mia!," "Into the Woods," Rodgers and Hammerstein's "The King and I" directed by Tony Award recipient and Executive Artistic Director of the National Asian Artists Project Baayork Lee, "Something Rotten," and "West Side Story." All performances take place in Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

