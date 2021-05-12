Changüí Majadero Brings Afro-Cuban Style to Woodstock, May 15

On May 15th, Afro-Cuban Band Changüí Majadero will perform as part of Elm Street Cultural Arts Village's Lantern Series. The infectiously danceable LA-based band Changüí Majadero has distinguished itself with a modern take on the musical tradition of changüí, the 19th century foundation of contemporary salsa informed by African influences.

Founded by tres guitarist and vocalist Gabriel García, the band was the result of García's pivotal pilgrimage to the Guantanamo region of Cuba, where he learned the changüí from the living masters of the style and was inspired to spread the spirit of Cuban folkloric music mixed with a dash of East Los Angeles grit. Changüí Majadero has played in such disparate settings such as Lincoln Center, SF Jazz, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and even Dodger Stadium. The band released their self-titled debut recording in 2016 that encompasses compositions bristling with propulsive rhythms and evocative vocals - a celebrated release that All About Jazz called "joyous music, deserving greater recognition."

"One of the really special things about this group is that they highlight a culture and sound that we haven't had the chance to bring here before," Elm Street Production Manager Brian Gamel explains. "Changüí Majadero will not only be a lot of fun for our audience, but they'll also learn something and hopefully leave the concert a more engaged community member." Additionally, the artists will offer a free pre-concert community event to learn more about the culture behind changüí and learn dance steps at 4:30pm.

The outdoor concert is a one-night engagement on Saturday, May 15th at 7:30pm. Changüí Majadero is appropriate for all ages to attend, where you'll enjoy contemporary salsa informed by African influences. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks (no outside alcohol) and decorate their tables. Reformation beer and a variety of wines as well as hard ciders will be available for purchase. Elm Street Cultural Arts Village is closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks as well as spikes and is working diligently to ensure proper social distancing guidelines are met for the health, safety, and comfort of audience members, volunteers, and the artists. Elm Street's full guidelines can be found here: www.elmstreetarts.org/before-you-go

Tickets are on sale now at www.elmstreetarts.org.