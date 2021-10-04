Celebrate A PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Christmas with UWG Theatre Company

The University of West Georgia Theatre Company is happy to celebrate the holiday season with Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's play Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. This light-hearted story is an unofficial sequel to Jane Austen's beloved literary classic, Pride and Prejudice. The play follows up on the tight-knit Bennet sisters, their loving husbands, and their new lives while exploring untold stories which are, in true Jane Austen fashion, filled with witty quips, sisterly love, and unexpected romance. With its inspiring praise for the achievements and individuality of women, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley is the perfect play for the UWG Theatre Company's "Celebrate Women" season.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley is focused on Mary Bennet, the middle daughter of the Bennet family who is assumed by everyone to one day become a spinster. However, in the years after the events of Pride and Prejudice, Mary has become spirited and opinionated, much to the surprise of her family, who always considered her reading and piano playing to be plain and uninteresting. This Christmas, Mary is going to be unapologetically herself, no matter the opinions of others, ultimately proving, in the true spirit of Jane Austen, that love wins out--especially if that love is for yourself.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley will be performed at the Townsend Center Richard L. Dangle Theater from November 10-13 and 17-19 at 7:30 P.M. There will be an additional performance on November 14 at 2:30 P.M. Tickets are $10, $5 if you present your UWG ID at the box office, and senior tickets are $7. For more information, visit us at https://www.westga.edu/theatre, email us at uwgtheatremarketing@gmail.com, or call us at (678) 839-4700.