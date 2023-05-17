Cast Revealed For THE 39 STEPS at Savannah Rep

The production will open on Friday, May 19th after a May 18th preview and run through May 28th.

Cast Revealed For THE 39 STEPS at Savannah Rep

Savannah Rep has announced full casting for their production of The 39 Steps opening this week. Jordan J. Jones (Richard Hannay), Francesca Mintowt-Czyz (Annabella/Pamela/Margaret), Justice von Maur (Clown), and Nathan Houseman (Clown) will lead this ensemble-driven comedy drama which has delighted audiences both On and Off-Broadway as well as in London's West End. Meagan English and Travis Spangenburg are the production's understudies. The 39 Steps is directed by Savannah Rep Founders' Award recipient Karla Knudsen and will open on Friday, May 19th after a May 18th preview and run through May 28th. The Thursday, May 25th performance will be Pay What You Like at the door.

In this thrillingly theatrical evening, a man with a boring life meets a woman with a thick accent who says she's a spy. When he takes her home, she is murdered. Soon, a mysterious organization called "The 39 Steps" is hot on the man's trail in a nationwide manhunt that climaxes in a death-defying finale! This riotous blend of virtuoso performances and wildly inventive stagecraft must be seen to be believed.

The 39 Steps will be performed at Jenkins Hall at Georgia Southern University - Armstrong Campus (11935 Abercorn Street). Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8 PM, and Sunday at 3 PM. General Admission is $40 and Senior/Military tickets are $35. Tickets are now on sale at http://savannahrep.org. Production support has been provided by The Azalea Club and Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation.

The production is stage managed by Jennifer Bishop with assistant stage manager August Starling, lighting design by Nathaniel White, sound design by Oddy Litlabo, costume design by Lynn Bowling, set design by Tyler Tunney, properties design by Juan Manuel Velasco Suarez, and wig design by Hillary Jeffers.

Ryan McCurdy is the Executive Artistic Director of Savannah Rep, Natasha Drena is Producing Artistic Director, and Stephen Plunk is 2023 Board Chair. Savannah Rep is Savannah's flagship regional theatre and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.



Recommended For You