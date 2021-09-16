Broadway in Atlanta Reschedules HAMILTON September 15 Performance to September 20

The rescheduled date for cancelled September 15 performance will be Monday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. All remaining performances of HAMILTON at the Fox Theatre are scheduled to go on as planned, through Sept. 26.

All tickets to the Sept. 15 performance will be honored for the rescheduled performance on Monday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Refunds and exchanges are available for any ticketholders who are unable to attend the added performance and can be accessed by contacting the original point of purchase: Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta subscribers can call 800-278-4447; and Fox Theatre ticketholders can call 855-285-8499 or email at boxoffice@foxtheatre.org.