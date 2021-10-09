Black Nativity Will Return To Atlanta in December

Dominion Entertainment Group is excited to announce the return of its hit holiday musical, Black Nativity: A Gospel Christmas Musical Experience, directed by Robert John Connor, with musical direction by Keith Wilson, and choreographed by Dawn Axam. Dominion will return to the newly renovated Ferst Center for the Arts located on the campus of Georgia Tech for this years Atlanta run of this production. This soul-stirring Gospel adaptation of Langston Hughes' original Broadway song-play will prove to be a joyful experience for the entire family. Black Nativity will run for three week, December 2nd - December 19th, 2021 offering Atlanta 15 opportunities to see this magnificent production.

This powerful rendition of the Christmas Story fills the theatre with thrilling voices, exciting dance and glorious gospel music. Through dance, powerful worship songs and toe-tapping gospel numbers, the story of Mary and Joseph's journey is recreated in a soul-stirring musical celebration. A testament to the power of gospel music, the story of the Nativity is told through the combination of scripture, poetry, dance and song that connects a contemporary church revival to the time of the birth of Christ. This joyous evening brings the real meaning of faith and love to life for the entire family.

As a special added bonus, this year Dominion will have the Black Nativity Soundtrack featuring 13 songs from the live stage production featuring performances by your favorite cast members. The Black Nativity Soundtrack will be available online as well as at every performance so that audience members can take the holiday spirit home with them. What is a unique aspect of the Dominion's Black Nativity is that it offers group tickets rates for groups of ten or more. Atlanta churches interested in purchasing blocks of tickets should email info@dominionent.org

Ticket Prices: $35.00, $47.00, $57.00, and $75.00. Available at: https://tickets.arts.gatech.edu

https://arts.gatech.edu/content/black-nativity-gospel-christmas-musical-experience-0