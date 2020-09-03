Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show Featuring Animator Ron Campbell is Coming To Roswell

The pop up art show will take place Friday, October 2nd - Sunday, October 4th.

In 1964 the Beatles invaded the United States, performing for 73 million people on the Ed Sullivan Show and dominating the US pop charts for years. Now over five decades later, the Fab Four continue to be the most celebrated musical group in Rock history. And Beatlemania is alive and well...recently Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson announced that he is going to be putting together a new film featuring footage from the Beatles 1969 Let it Be sessions and Apple Records recently re-released the classic Beatles Abbey Road album for its 50th anniversary.

Ron Campbell, director of the 1960's Saturday Morning Cartoon series and one of the animators of the Beatles film Yellow Submarine will make a rare return appearance at the Ann Jackson Gallery, 1101 Alpharetta Street, Roswell, Georgia, Friday, October 2nd - Sunday, October 4th. This appearance is in celebration of John Lennon's 80th birthday. Campbell will showcase his original Beatles cartoon paintings created since his retirement from his 50-year career in cartoons. The exhibit will also feature paintings from other cartoons that Campbell was involved with throughout the Golden Age of Saturday Morning Television including Scooby-Doo, Rugrats, Smurfs, Flintstones, Jetsons and more. The exhibit is free and all works are available for purchase. As a special bonus, Campbell will also paint original remarques on site featuring any one of his cartoon characters for customers who purchase any of his artwork.

The public is invited to preview the artwork beginning Wednesday, September 30th.

Who: Ron Campbell, Director of the Beatles 1960's Saturday Morning Cartoon series and animator of film Yellow Submarine. Also involved in Scooby Doo, Rugrats, Smurfs, Winnie the Pooh, Flintstones, Jetson's, George of the Jungle, Yogi Bear, Captain Caveman, Ed, Edd n'Eddy and many others.

What: Ron Campbell will be offering for sale original cartoon paintings of the Beatles both in their Saturday Morning Cartoon and Yellow Submarine roles as well as various other works from his 50-year career in animation including Scooby-Doo, Smurfs, Rugrats and more.

Where: Ann Jackson Gallery, 1101 Alpharetta Street, Roswell, GA 30075 (770) 993-4783 www.annjacksongallery.com

When: Friday, October 2nd - 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Saturday, October 3rd - 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sunday, October 4th - 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

(Previews of artwork begin on Wednesday, September 30th)

