BWW Review: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Shakespeare Tavern

By Jennifer (Skura) Boutell

The Shakespeare Tavern is back, and their newly staged A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM leaves us wondering if they had ever skipped a beat while theatre took a rest. A digital program with messages and notes from the Artistic Director Jeff Watkins and Director Laura Cole gushes with gratitude for us in-person groundlings, but the great thanks is also ours. After the Tavern's long drought, it's downright surreal to collectively share having "had a most rare vision...a dream, past the wit of man to say what dream it was..."

While celebrating the upcoming wedding of Theseus and Hippolyta, Fairy King Oberon, his sidecar Puck, Queen of the Forest Titania, and their Fairies use four runaway lovers as pawns to their own courting as well as those of the notorious lovers themselves. This, while a troupe of actors prepare a play in hopes of being the chosen entertainment for...the wedding of Theseus and Hippolyta. As Oberon and Titania's fantastical disputes grow, they magically-and chemically-mettle with the mortals with heartbreaking and hilarious consequences...until everyone wakes up.

Shakespeare's infamous four-plot adventure is braided with precision by Laura Cole's thoughtful and expertly timed hands. With festive, personality-invoking costumes (Anné Carole Butler, assisted by Julia Barton), clever fight choreography (Mary Ruth Ralston), and astute music/sound design (Bo Galson, directed by Gabi Anderson), the double, sometimes triple duty, cast is more than adept at switching in and out of characters, keeping us clear on just who is conscious and who is not, all while moving our emotions-and eyeballs-in every direction. Kudos to the excellent cast (and obviously deft crew). No moment is wasted.

Stand out performances include: the grounded and energetic Shanté DeLoach as Puck; the fastidious Demetrius (Mary Ruth Ralston) and Lysander (Sarah Beth Hester)-a rare highlight of paired characterization than just the typical supporting counterparts of a Hermia/Helena (Kirsten Chervenak/Cameryn Richardson) dynamic; the ever-present Jasmine Renee Ellis as Bottom; the shockingly contrasting Kelly Criss; and Destiny Freeman in a variety of scenarios including an uproariously obnoxious word-free solo play within a play within a play within a play as Snout playing The Wall.

Shakespeare Tavern's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM is in an extended run through September 12th. Get your tickets now before their shadows can't offend and this DREAM must end.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Directed by Laura Cole

Playing now through September 12, 2021

Visit www.shakespearetavern.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Cast

Puck/ Philostrate- Shante de Loach

Oberon/ Hippolyta- Rachel Frawley

Titania/ Theseus- Gabi Anderson

Demetrius/ Moth- Mary Ruth Ralston

Helena/ Peaseblossom- Cameryn Richardson

Lysander/ Cobweb- Sarah Beth Hester

Hermia/ Mustardseed- Kirsten Chervenak

Bottom/ Hippolyta Courtier- Jasmine Renee Ellis

Flute/ Hippolyta Courtier- Kelly Criss

Peter Quince/ Egeus- Jaclyn Hofmann Faircloth

Snout/ Pomegranate/ Theseus Courtier- Destiny Freeman

Snug/ Brian/Theseus Courtier- T'Shauna Henry

Starveling/ Fairy- Loren Bray