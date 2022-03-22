BWW Review: A CHORUS LINE at City Springs Theatre is Masterfully Nostalgic

Oh, the things we do for love! A CHORUS LINE at City Springs Theatre is a masterful revival of a well-loved classic. Featuring choreography by original cast member and Tony Award-Recipient Baayork Lee, the show feels overwhelmingly nostalgic, as if you had been transported back to 1975. If you are familiar with and adore the show A CHORUS LINE you are in for an incredible treat.

Lee's insight is clear as every part of the show resonates with a resounding 70s vibe. The dancing is fantastic to watch as legs fly up in the air, arms reach as if to pull down stars, and one, singular sensation of group choreography absolutely dazzles. However, if you're like me and this is your first time seeing A CHORUS LINE, you may feel a bit confused by the nostalgia.

A true chorus-driven show, it's hard to pick out just a few main characters to highlight in this review. It would make it terribly long to mention everyone individually, so I think it'll take a cue from the show and talk about everyone in groups.

In Group 1 we have Billy Harrigan Tighe as the cool and aloof Zac and Nathan Lubeck as the dutiful and militant Larry. Together they make an imposing casting team, landing lunges with a fierce sharpness. In this group is also Peyton McDaniel as Don, Cecilia Trippiedi as Maggie, and Tanner Pflueger as Mike. McDaniel crafts a loveable and endearing Don as Trippiedi belts her gorgeous heart out to the high rafters and Pflueger breathes life into the witty and sarcastic Mike.

In Group 2, we have Emma X. O'Loughlin as the short and proud Connie, Cameron Benda as the tall and proud Greg, and Sarah Bowden as the medium-sized and insecure Cassie. Loughlin brings both humor and heart to her small role as Benda cuts an imposing and regal figure on stage.

Bowden's interpretation of Cassie holds something familiar in it. Combined with beautifully executed traditional choreography, Bowden's delicate and elegant treatment of Cassie's story brings with it a tragic weight that tugs at the heartstrings.

Anne Otto as Sheila and Ryan Rodiño as Bobby round out Group 2. These two are as thick as thieves on stage, Otto struts about with the grace of a lioness as Rodiño bares all as dramatically and fabulously as possible.

Next, in Group 3, we have Emily Franch as the peppy and confident Bebe, Olivia Windley as the energetically air-headed Judy, and Johnny Duvelson as the bold and forthright Richie. Franch's bright eyes are windows into a darker past as she gives her all on stage. Windley strikes a delicate balance between all-in and overwhelmed - turns out Judy has a lot on her mind. And Duvelson dazzles with belting tones, impeccable turns, and a winning smile.

Jason Goldston, playing Al, and Faith Jordan Candino, playing Kristine, round out the rest of Group 3. The two's onstage relationship is an adorable dynamic with great chemistry, they lean on each other constantly throughout the show. Goldston's solid and affable demeanor creates a likable Al as Candino's heartfelt sincerity and humbling nature craft a relatable Kristine.

Finally, in Group 4, we have Grace Arnold as the - dare I say it - tittilicious Val. Lukas DeLancey as the young and earnest Mark and Orianna Hilliard as the outspoken and ferocious Diana. DeLancey's genuine youth and good-naturedness shone through as he took center stage. Arnold's bend-and-snap gymnastics were a hoot and a holler to follow along with. And Hilliard's spitfire presence got me riled up in my seat.

Finally, Emmanuel Cologne plays the desperate and unfortunate Paul. Cologne's intimate, timid, and ever hopeful performance touched an instinct in me to go rescue him. His monologue, sans song, provides an intimate look into an all too real reality for many people. Cologne's delicate delivery and earnest demeanor paint a vivid picture.

Technically, there is a Group 5 including the swings and the characters cut in the first round of the audition after the opening song. Although I wasn't able to enjoy their performances thoroughly, I did love seeing so much physical prowess at the top of the show.

With colorful, bright, period-piece costuming the cast dazzles as they bob, weave, and sashay between each other. A charming sense of color makes each actor stand out on the dark stage; and, even while dancing in as an ensemble, each actor has a distinct sense of character. The set is gorgeous. With large, rotating mirrors giving way to black backdrops and finally a shining gold finale, the set perfectly supports the action on stage.

I can't imagine that it is an easy job to light a stage with a full wall of mirrors facing the audience. Kudos to the tech team for doing their best! Be a bit wary of lights shining directly into your face, but know that it won't happen for long if it does happen.

The performance I saw had a few sound issues with whole lines being missed due to occasional mic issues. Nevertheless, the City Springs Theatre Company Orchestra sounds absolutely magnificent, playing in the pit below the stage. What a treat it is to hear a live orchestra.

As with everything nostalgic, the show didn't quite resonate with me the same way it did with audience members who had a more direct connection with the show.

As someone without a strong, emotional connection to the show I felt uninspired and even a little bored at times. This was my first time seeing A CHORUS LINE and while I was very excited to see it, I left feeling disappointed. It felt to me, sitting the audience, very of its time almost 50 years ago which I found less exciting than more contemporary theatre.

However, my friend, who had done the show in High School, absolutely adored the show and couldn't stop singing its praises. He loved how similar to the original it felt and was transported back to a happy time in his life. This observation made it clear to me that the type of show you choose to do is the type of audience you are choosing to attract.

If you're in the mood to see a high-quality production of one of the longest-running Broadway musicals of all time, then look no further than City Spring Theatre's production of A CHORUS LINE.

Ben Rose" height="400" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/upload13/2162602/CSTC_ACHORUSLINE_002_BenRose_BR2_0047.jpg" width="600" /> Credit: Ben Rose

Learn more and purchase your tickets here!