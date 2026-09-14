BINDLESTIFF FAMILY CIRKUS to Make Debut at LaGuardia Performing Arts Center

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New York's own Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, which has entertained audiences across the country with its unique brand of circus fun, will present two unique performances at LaGuardia Performing Arts Center (LPAC) (45-50 Van Dam Street, Long Island City, NY). On Friday, September 25 at 7:00 pm they will present Bindlestiff Cirkus Surprise! for ages 13 and up. On Saturday, September 26, the Bindlestiff Family Matinee will take place at 2:00 pm and is appropriate for all ages. LPAC's family programming continues through December 13.

The Bindlestiffs' colorful, high-energy circus production will provide a visual introduction to a season designed to bring Queens families together through live arts experiences. LPAC's Fall Family Season offers an accessible way to experience circus, literature, music, dance, and holiday traditions together.

Led by Bindlestiff co-founder Keith Nelson who will serve as master of ceremonies, the extraordinary Bindlestiff cast includes Ermiyas Muluken, Jefferson Freire, Kylie Webb, Andrew Scharff, Mariko Iwasa and Lex Alston, with Technical Direction by Pher. Audiences will get to see hilarious clowning, agile acrobatics, aerial artistry and a few surprises they won't want to miss!

The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus formed in 1995 and has presented more than 2,000 of the world's finest artists in circus and variety arts. They have brought the joy of circus to audiences in every kind of setting, from theaters, Spiegeltents, big tops, cruise ships, fairs, festivals and more.

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