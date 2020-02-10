Atlanta Science Festival And Out Of Hand Present 2100: A CLIMATE ODYSSEY

Out of Hand Theater and the Atlanta Science Festival have partnered with The Weather Channel and the National Weather Service to present 2100: A Climate Odyssey. Kicking off this year's Science Festival, Climate Odyssey is an interactive exploration of how climate change could shape our city over the next 80 years. The event is appropriate for ages ten and up and will be hosted at Georgia Tech's Ferst Center for the Arts on March 6, 2020 at 8pm.

It's the year 2100, and attendees of the Atlanta Science Festival's kick off event have gathered to participate in the largest mass teleportation ever attempted in the history of the world. Attendees are excited to journey around the world in forty minutes to see some of the areas most affected by climate change, but when a massive storm hits Atlanta, plans change. Will we weather the storm or will we all end up under water?

This fun, family friendly event will feature special effects, audio-visual wizardry, actors, and audience interaction, glimpse into the future of Atlanta. The audience will experience the way humanity could be affected by global warming and learn how we can work together to help mitigate disaster. 2100: A Climate Odyssey will be followed by a talk back with environmental scientists and meteorologists including Georgia Tech's own Kim Cobb and The Weather Channel's Carl Parker.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and available at: https://atlantasciencefestival.org/launch/

5% of all ticket sales proceeds go to benefit Captain Planet. Captain Planet Foundation works collaboratively to engage and empower young people to be problem solvers for the planet.

2100: A Climate Odyssey

March 6, 2020

8pm-9:30pm

Georgia Tech's Ferst Center for the Arts

349 Ferst Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30332





