Atlanta Opera Releases ORFANO MONDO

The Atlanta Opera has just released the first four episodes of Orfano Mondo, a world premiere film series by American bass-baritone Ryan McKinny and Emmy-winning filmmaker Felipe Barral.

Taking its title from the prologue to Leoncavallo's Pagliacci, Orfano Mondo ("orphan world") addresses the fears surrounding live performance during the pandemic though exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, material filmed expressly for the series, and scenes from Atlanta's live fall productions of Pagliacci and of Viktor Ullmann and Peter Kien's The Kaiser of Atlantis. Performed in Italian and German with English subtitles available, each Orfano Mondo episode is 10-15 minutes long, and four more episodes are scheduled for release over the next two months.