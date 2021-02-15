Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Atlanta Opera Releases ORFANO MONDO

The film series is by American bass-baritone Ryan McKinny and Emmy-winning filmmaker Felipe Barral.

Feb. 15, 2021  
Atlanta Opera Releases ORFANO MONDO

The Atlanta Opera has just released the first four episodes of Orfano Mondo, a world premiere film series by American bass-baritone Ryan McKinny and Emmy-winning filmmaker Felipe Barral.

Taking its title from the prologue to Leoncavallo's Pagliacci, Orfano Mondo ("orphan world") addresses the fears surrounding live performance during the pandemic though exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, material filmed expressly for the series, and scenes from Atlanta's live fall productions of Pagliacci and of Viktor Ullmann and Peter Kien's The Kaiser of Atlantis. Performed in Italian and German with English subtitles available, each Orfano Mondo episode is 10-15 minutes long, and four more episodes are scheduled for release over the next two months.

This new series expands the offerings available from The Atlanta Opera's new digital subscription service, Spotlight Media. Single-performance Spotlight Media passes start at $10 and annual passes are priced at $99 per viewing household. Visit The Atlanta Opera's website for more information.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Ryan Vasquez
Ryan Vasquez
Courtney Reed
Courtney Reed
Nikki Snelson
Nikki Snelson

Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories
American Traditions Vocal Competition Announces Contestants Selected To Progress To The Se Photo

American Traditions Vocal Competition Announces Contestants Selected To Progress To The Semifinal Round

Savannah Repertory Theatre Begins Streaming BRILLIANT TRACES Next Week Photo

Savannah Repertory Theatre Begins Streaming BRILLIANT TRACES Next Week

Synchronicity Theatre To Produce MIRANDY AND BROTHER WIND Photo

Synchronicity Theatre To Produce MIRANDY AND BROTHER WIND

Elm Street Adjusts Spring Theatre Lineup with Focus on Small and Streamed Offerings Photo

Elm Street Adjusts Spring Theatre Lineup with Focus on Small and Streamed Offerings


More Hot Stories For You

  • Columbus Theatre Art Institute Presents CICLO DE PRESENTACIONES
  • Teatro Colon Presents ISATC - Ciclo de Presentaciones Gratuitas
  • [9° TEMPORADA] 'OTHELO' Dirigida Por Gabriel Chamé Buendia En Caras Y Caretas 2037
  • 200 GOLPES DE JAMÓN SERRANO Llega A Caras Y Caretas 2037