Atlanta Lyric Theatre to Kick Off 42nd Season This Month With GUYS AND DOLLS

The iconic musical will make its return to Marietta at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre from August 25-September 4 for the start of its 42nd season. Guys and Dolls tells the classic story of big-city gamblers and a bet with an outcome no one expected. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.atlantalyric.com or call 404-377-9948.

24 local performers round out the stellar cast of Guys and Dolls at Atlanta Lyric Theatre. The creative team includes Atlanta icons like Director Kayce Grogan-Wallace, Music Director John-Michael d'Haviland, and Choreographer Veronica Silk.

The Atlanta Lyric Theatre's production will star Juan Unzueta as Nathan Detroit, Chloe Cordle as Miss Adelaide, Jaymyria Etienne as Sarah Brown, Marcello Audino as Sky Masterson, Caleb Brink as Nicely Nicely Johnson, and Lamont Hill as Benny Southstreet. Featured players include Maurice Chinnery as Harry the Horse, AJ Klopach as Rusty Charlie, Blake Fountain as Big Jule, Jody Woodruff as Arvide Abernathy, and Nick Gilomen as Lt. Brannigan. Complete casting can be found here.

Mary Nye Bennett, Executive Artistic Director of the Atlanta Lyric Theatre, is most delighted to see the collaboration between the cast and creative team for Guys and Dolls.

"The cast for Guys and Dolls is packed with some of my favorite performers from the Atlanta artist community," she says.

"I'm also super excited about the creative team for Guys and Dolls. Veronica Silk is our choreographer and this is her first time working with the Lyric," she adds. "I absolutely fell in love with her choreography at the audition and cannot wait to see what she does with this production."

Guys and Dolls first premiered on Broadway in 1950 with a score by Frank Loesser and book by Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling. With six revivals between the West End and Broadway since then, Guys and Dolls has become a staple of musical theatre nominated for 65 awards and winning 30 of them.

Set in Depression-era Times Square, Guys and Dolls is about a couple of big city gamblers and the women who love them. It tells the overlapping stories of high-roller Sky Masterson, who falls in love with mission worker Sarah Brown, and lovable rapscallion Nathan Detroit, engaged for 14 years to Miss Adelaide, a headliner at the Hot Box Club. Nathan runs a famous floating crap game, and an ongoing plot line involves his quest for a safe place for the game as Adelaide continues her quest to convince him to marry her. Meanwhile, Sarah, mistakenly believing that Sky set up an illegal game at the mission, tries to fight her affection for the charismatic crapshooter.

The Atlanta Lyric Theatre's production of Guys and Dolls runs August 25th-September 4th. Performances are at 8 pm Thursday-Saturday and 2 pm Saturday and Sunday. Tickets range from $30-$58. More information can be found at www.atlantalyric.com

The Atlanta Lyric Theatre

The Atlanta Lyric Theatre has been celebrating Atlanta's local talent since 1980. Formed initially as a Gilbert and Sullivan repertory company, the first production was The Mikado performed at Emory University. Since then, the Atlanta Lyric Theatre has changed names and locations several times but its vision stayed the same: to perform Broadway's hits with Atlanta's talent. Located in Marietta, Georgia, the Lyric is Cobb County's only professional theatre company. Atlanta Lyric Theatre is dedicated to producing the best in musical theatre and fostering the growth of the Atlanta theatrical community by showcasing local professional talent. Through educational programs and pursuit of artistic excellence, The Lyric seeks to inform and expand the audience for musical theatre in the greater metropolitan area.