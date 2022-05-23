Atlanta Lyric Theatre To Present Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL In June

The Atlanta Lyric Theatre brings the classic Roald Dahl story to life at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre from June 15-26. Matilda the Musical tells the story of a wickedly smart girl and her extraordinary talents. Matilda the Musical is the final show of the Lyric's 41st season. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.atlantalyric.com or call 404-377-9948.

Matilda the Musical at the Atlanta Lyric Theatre has a unique, 31-person cast of 15 adult and 16 teen/youth performers. The creative team includes Director Bethany Irby, Music Director Amanda Wansa Morgan, and Choreographer Kari Twyman.

The Atlanta Lyric Theatre's production stars Marissa Boudurant as Matilda, Brandy Bell as Miss Honey, Meaghan Paetkau as Mrs. Wormwood, Tim Ellis as Miss Trunchbull, and David Rosetti as Mr. Wormwood. The cast also features Adrienne Ocfemia, Alexander Williams, Carson Shelton, Courtney Locke, Cynthia Caldwell, Deshawn Williams, Elizabeth Windley, Elliot Furie, Emma Ruth Matthews, Erin Eames, Fenner Eaddy, Gigi McClenning, Grant Martin, Ian Adams, Jacob Sherman, James Kennedy, Karah Adams, Kari Twyman, Kayla Furie, Kiersten Wallace, Matt McCubbin, Matthew Weeks, Mya Burns, Owen Jacobs, Penny Schick, and Vaishali Raol.

"I think the story of Matilda has a message and heart that will resonate with adults and children," says Mary Nye Bennett, Artistic Director of the Atlanta Lyric Theatre, "and these little stars in this cast really pack a punch on stage!"

Matilda is the story of an extraordinary little girl with extraordinary powers. The daughter of abusive parents, Matilda finds refuge in library books, which she reads quickly and in creating her own stories. Things are no better at school, where Matilda also must face a tyrannical and cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who believes in Crunchem Hall's motto: "Bambinatum est Magitum," or "Children are Maggots." She finds companionship in her teacher, Miss Honey, though well-intentioned, is shy and fragile. Brave little Matilda knows she has to stand up against the adults in her world, and in doing so, discovers her own remarkable powers. Matilda's bravery teaches Miss Honey and her classmates an important lesson -- that even though life can be hard, "nobody but me is gonna change my story" so "sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty."

Matilda the Musical is based on Roald Dahl's classic children's book. Adapted into a musical with a book reimagined by Dennis Kelly and original music by Tim Minchin, Matilda the Musical made its world premiere at the Courtyard Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, England in 2010. After transferring to the West End in London in 2011, Matilda the Musical opened across the pond on Broadway in 2013. The winner of 47 international awards, Matilda the Musical uses showstopping choreography and catchy songs to bring this classic story to the stage.

The Atlanta Lyric's production of Matilda the Musical runs June 15th-26th. Performances are at 8 pm Wednesday-Saturday and 2 pm Saturday and Sunday. Tickets range from $30-$58.

The Atlanta Lyric Theatre has been celebrating Atlanta's local talent since 1980. Formed initially as a Gilbert and Sullivan repertory company, the first production was The Mikado performed at Emory University. Since then, the Atlanta Lyric Theatre has changed names and locations several times but its vision stayed the same: to perform Broadway's hits with Atlanta's talent. Located in Marietta, Georgia, the Lyric is Cobb County's only professional theatre company. Atlanta Lyric Theatre is dedicated to producing the best in musical theatre and fostering the growth of the Atlanta theatrical community by showcasing local professional talent. Through educational programs and pursuit of artistic excellence, The Lyric seeks to inform and expand the audience for musical theatre in the greater metropolitan area. The Atlanta Lyric Theatre is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit www.atlantalyric.com.