Atlanta Lyric Theatre Presents Lionel Bart's OLIVER!

Atlanta Lyric Theatre presents this theatrical musical masterpiece June 7-23, 2019. Based on Charles Dickens' classic novel, this family musical and Tony award winning show is one of the first and few movie musicals to win an Academy Award for best picture. Lionel Bart's OLIVER!, performs at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre (548 South Marietta Pkwy., Marietta). For tickets, reservations and group pricing visit www.AtlantaLyric.com or call 404-377-9948.

Victorian London comes to vibrant life in OLIVER!, the story of a young orphan in a workhouse who becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes and finds acceptance for the first time among a group of petty thieves and pickpockets lead by the mesmerizing Fagin. Oliver's journey for a loving family takes you on an exciting, thrilling and heart wrenching adventure of music, dance, intrigue and of course, love.

Jeff McKerley returns to the Lyric Stage as FAGIN. A long time favorite of our audiences and audiences all over Atlanta, McKERLEY may be best remembered for his dynamic star turns in the Lyric's Spamalot and Catch Me if You Can. McKERLEY has also appeared at Theatrical Outfit, Actor's Express, Horizon Theatre and the Shakespeare Tavern. McKERELY is a long time Atlanta tour-de-force, and this role will be something exceptional and unique in his capable and gifted hands.

In the title role of OLIVER, is Vinny Montague. The 10 year old super talent most recently appeared as JASON in Actor's Express' Falsettos but is familiar to Atlanta Lyric fans as the the high flying Young Tarzan in last season's closing musical Tarzan, the stage musical and CHIP in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. MONTAGUE is a phenomenal young performer who brings depth, intelligence and acting chops beyond his years to this iconic role.

Filling out our gang of thieves are Brian Kurlander (Damn Yankees, The Pitman Painters, 9 to 5) as BILL SYKES, Jennifer Alice Acker (Freaky Friday, Nobody Loves You, Sweeney Todd) as NANCY and COLBY HOWELL as THE ARTFUL DODGER. HOWELL comes to the Lyric from several years performing Off-Broadway and working extensively in film and television.

OLIVER!'s cast of Dickensian characters also features CANDY McCLELLAN, Sarah Charles Lewis, DANIEL J. COOK, Jill Hames GRAHAM, DAVID J. WILKERSON III, JAYMYRIA ETIENNE, JOHN FISCIAN, Alex Harding and Rob Roper.

Rounding out the stunning ensemble of orphans, thieves, and the street people of Victorian London are Arjaye Johnson, Avery Soto, Broderick M. Santiago, Connor Joacobs, Emily Whitley, Holden Shanks, Ian Johnson, James Mihalka, Karah Elyn Adams, Noah Popp, Penny Schick, Sophia Ocfemia, Zafyre Sexton and Jalen Jones.

Directed by Heidi Cline McKerley with scenic design by JENNIFER IVEY, costumes by NICOLE CLOCKEL and lighting by BEN RAWSON, this production promises to be one unlike many others. With a mind to sleek modernity, our industrial London is awash in a water color palate that evokes a moody dream-almost like losing yourself in Dickens' novel for the very first time.

OLIVER!, is the final show of the Lyric's 39th Season. Season 40 begins with WAR PAINT in August 2019.

Subscriptions and season tickets are on sale at www.atlantalyric.com or call 404-377-9948.





