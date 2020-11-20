Atlanta Ballet to Stream Open Rehearsal SILVER LININGS

Atlanta Ballet will present Silver Linings - An Open Rehearsal with Atlanta Ballet. The stream takes place on November 21, 2020 at 2:00PM

Live from Atlanta Ballet Studios, join in for a video live-stream open rehearsal with Company Dancers featuring excerpts from classical ballets.

For a special treat, preview Silver Linings - a number of short works celebrating the emerging choreographic voices of Atlanta Ballet dancers. The event is free and open to the community. Donations are welcome. Registration is required.

Learn more and register at https://tickets.atlantaballet.com/127950/

Shows View More Atlanta Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You