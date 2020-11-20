Atlanta Ballet to Stream Open Rehearsal SILVER LININGS
The stream takes place on November 21, 2020 at 2:00PM
Atlanta Ballet will present Silver Linings - An Open Rehearsal with Atlanta Ballet. The stream takes place on November 21, 2020 at 2:00PM
Live from Atlanta Ballet Studios, join in for a video live-stream open rehearsal with Company Dancers featuring excerpts from classical ballets.
For a special treat, preview Silver Linings - a number of short works celebrating the emerging choreographic voices of Atlanta Ballet dancers. The event is free and open to the community. Donations are welcome. Registration is required.
Learn more and register at https://tickets.atlantaballet.com/127950/