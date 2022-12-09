ArtsBridge Foundation to Kick Off 2023 Education Programs in January

ArtsBridge Foundation is continuing its 2022-23 arts education series in the new year with masterclasses, field trips and workshop series events from January through May, with a summer session also added for August.

The first 2023 educational event is the Musical Theatre Vocal Technique in the Operatic Style masterclass by celebrated soprano Jayme Alilaw for grades six through 12 on Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon.

At the Jan. 28 operatic style masterclass, students will learn from soprano Jayme Alilaw, a former U.S. Army sergeant with over 20 years of experience as an opera singer, performer and vocal coach. Registration is $35 for participants or $15 for observers, and registrants also qualify for $25 discount tickets to the same-day matinee production of "Don Giovanni" presented by The Atlanta Opera.

A new addition this year to ArtsBridge Foundation's arts education programming is the Professional Development Workshop Series. The series opens with Theatre: Inside-N-Out for high school students in grades nine through 12 on Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Theatre directors and production team faculty members may also attend the workshop as part of their professional development. The complete early 2023 schedule is included below for reference.

During Theatre: Inside-N-Out on Jan. 30, presenters will teach students, theatre directors, and production team faculty members specialized technical and theatrical skills such as light and sound from the stage of the John A. Williams Theatre at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, as well as specialty courses such as "Up Your Stage Game" detailing important theatrical combat skills presented by Jake Guinn from Havoc Movement, character makeup presented by experts from Elaine Sterling Institute, and improv techniques taught by Kirsten King. Registration is $125, with reduced group pricing at $100 (five to nine students) or $75 (over 10 students).

"The new year is bursting with opportunity for aspiring performing arts students," said Elizabeth Lenhart, director of arts education for ArtsBridge Foundation. "With opera, drama, lighting, theatrical makeup and puppetry arts classes, everyone can learn something in hands-on specialized trainings or while enjoying a field trip performance."

ArtsBridge Foundation's overall lineup of arts education programming is available to K-12 students, teachers and parents through field trips, masterclasses and professional development offerings. Created 15 years ago as the nonprofit education division of the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, ArtsBridge Foundation engages nearly 30,000 students annually with subjects spanning music, math, dance, science, live theatre, literature, social studies and poetry.

Performances include regional and internationally renowned tour companies, singers, dancers, artists and actors, each engaging youth with age-appropriate content that directly supports the Georgia Standards of Excellence with education guides for educators to expand and continue the learning within their classroom curriculums. In line with ArtsBridge Foundation's commitment to its mission, vision, and Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access (I.D.E.A.), the organization offers a Financial Aid Subsidy that provides admission and bus transportation subsidies to Title I and schools in need. Each performance has 2,750 seats available.

The complete 2022-2023 ArtsBridge Foundation lineup is listed below, with more description and registration details available online via ArtsBridgeGA.org/programs, or for more information or to register by phone, call ArtsBridge Foundation at 770-916-2805. ArtsBridge Foundation may announce more offerings during the season-visit the website for the most current schedule.

Musical Theatre Vocal Technique in the Operatic Style, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon (grades 6-12) $15/$35

Puppetry 101: An Intro to Puppetry as Theatre, May 20 from 10 a.m. to noon (grades 6-12) $15/$35

Drama #MOOD-Happy, Sad and All the Stuff In-Between, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon (grades 1-5 and 6-8) $15/$35

Professional development options include:

Theatre: Inside-n-Out, Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (grades nine through 12) $125. Group rates are available via www.ArtsBridgeGA.org.

Beauty and the Beast by Atlanta Ballet 2, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. (grades K-6) $10

Llama Llama LIVE!, Feb. 21 at 10:15 a.m. (grades Pre-K to first) $10

Candide by The Atlanta Opera, March 2 at 7 p.m. (grades 6-12) Free

To access the Financial Aid Subsidy application, visit ArtsBridgeGA.org/programs/financial-aid.

ArtsBridge Foundation provides quality arts education and community programs that engage, motivate, inspire, and elevate the next generation of artists and arts supporters. ArtsBridge provides arts education opportunities to K-12 students through programs at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, including field trips, professional development, masterclasses, and the four-time Southeast Emmy Award-wining annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards (GHSMTA). Since 2007, ArtsBridge has served more than 412,000 students and educators from 70 Georgia counties, plus students from five bordering states. ArtsBridge Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To learn more visit ArtsBridgeGA.org.