ArtsBridge Foundation Invites High School Seniors To 'The Zoom Where It Happens'

ArtsBridge Foundation is hosting its first ever "Salute to Graduating Seniors" with creation of an online event "In the Zoom Where It Happens: Theater Industry Panel" set for Friday, June 19 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Registration, which is free but limited to 100 high school seniors from the class of 2020, is open now via the Special Events page of the ArtsBridge Foundation website, ArtsBridgeGA.org/special-events.

"We are honoring the class of '20 with access to this exclusive behind-the-scenes webinar including a virtual meet-and-greet and star-studded panel discussion with top names of Broadway," said Jennifer Dobbs, executive director of ArtsBridge Foundation. "Up to 100 seniors will learn from theater industry experts about the important resources they'll need during the transition from high school to the 'real world' of their professional careers."

Panelists include Tony Award winning director Kenny Leon, scenic designer Beowulf Borrit, and performer Shuler Hensley, as well as choreographers, makeup artists, talent managers, agents and others from Broadway such as performers Elaine Hendrix and Norm Lewis and director/choreographer Warren Carlyle, a Drama Desk Award winner. Registration is first-come, first-served and open until June 18 at 10 a.m.

Students or parents with questions may send an email to education@ArtsBridgeGA.org or visit the ArtsBridge Foundation website for more information.

ArtsBridge Foundation is dedicated to providing quality arts education and community programs that engage, motivate, inspire, and elevate the next generation of artists and arts supporters. ArtsBridge provides arts education opportunities to K-12 students through programs at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, including field trips, professional development, family programs, and the annual Shuler Awards. Since 2007, ArtsBridge has served more than 380,000 students and educators from 67 Georgia counties, plus students from five bordering states. ArtsBridge Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. ArtsBridge Foundation and GPB-TV's live broadcast of The Shulers won the Southeast Emmy Award in 2018 and 2019 for special event live coverage, indicative of the superb quality and high production value Georgia students bring at show time. To learn more visit ArtsBridgeGA.org.

