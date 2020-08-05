ArtsBridge Foundation Announces Updates for 2020-2021 Shuler Awards

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

They have shared that the 2020-2021 Shuler Awards Season will be online

ArtsBridge Foundation has made an announcement regarding the 2020-2021 Shuler Awards.

See their statement below:

ArtsBridge Foundation appreciates all of the participants and supporters of the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as The Shuler Awards.

As our organization continues to anticipate changes to the 2020-2021 school year for high school students across the state, we are pushing back the online registration for this year's Shuler Awards to a date to be announced in September.

The entire 2020-2021 Shuler Awards Season, including all adjudication, performance elements, and production of the Shuler Awards ceremony, will be online.

Stay tuned for updates via the ArtsBridge Foundation website and social media channels @ArtsBridgeGA. Thank you again for your enthusiastic support of the Shuler Awards and ArtsBridge Foundation.

