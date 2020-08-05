Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

ArtsBridge Foundation Announces Updates for 2020-2021 Shuler Awards

Article Pixel

They have shared that the 2020-2021 Shuler Awards Season will be online

Aug. 5, 2020  
ArtsBridge Foundation Announces Updates for 2020-2021 Shuler Awards

ArtsBridge Foundation has made an announcement regarding the 2020-2021 Shuler Awards.

See their statement below:

ArtsBridge Foundation appreciates all of the participants and supporters of the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as The Shuler Awards.

As our organization continues to anticipate changes to the 2020-2021 school year for high school students across the state, we are pushing back the online registration for this year's Shuler Awards to a date to be announced in September.

The entire 2020-2021 Shuler Awards Season, including all adjudication, performance elements, and production of the Shuler Awards ceremony, will be online.

Stay tuned for updates via the ArtsBridge Foundation website and social media channels @ArtsBridgeGA. Thank you again for your enthusiastic support of the Shuler Awards and ArtsBridge Foundation.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Superblue to Launch First Venue in Miami in December
  • Birdland Jazz Club Brings Concert Series To BroadwayWorld Events: Max Von Essen, Jessica Vosk, Kate Rockwell, Telly Leung, & More Announced!
  • 5 Lena Hall OBSESSED Performances We're Obsessed With!
  • Miami City Ballet Dancers Take Part in MIAMI CITY BALLET X LINCOLN ROAD