ArtsBridge Foundation Announces Nominees For 2023 Shuler Awards

In a special online presentation in partnership with Georgia Public Broadcasting, ArtsBridge Foundation today announced the nominees for the 15th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards (GHSMTA), for the 2022-23 school year.

Also known as the Shuler Awards or The Shulers-named for the Marietta-born stage and screen star Shuler Hensley-the GHSMTA will be celebrated at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and via live broadcast on GPB-TV on April 20 at 8 p.m. The evening includes festive purple-carpet arrivals inspired by the Tony Awards, live nominee performances, and trophies presented in 18 categories. Scholarship recipients will also be announced.

A video of today's nominations announcement, as well as the future winner announcements, may be found at ArtsBridgeGA.org/Programs/Shuler-Awards/

GHSMTA winners and nominees are recognized as the best of the state's high school musical theatre students and schools. The complete nominees list is available later in this press release and online in the GHSMTA section of ArtsBridgeGA.org.

The main objectives of the GHSMTA are to increase awareness, advocacy, and support for Georgia's arts education programs, to develop and foster growing talent by providing learning and performance opportunities, and to cultivate/nurture productive relationships among Georgia's promising thespians and educators.

GHSMTA categories include direction, music direction, orchestra, lighting, sound, technical execution, scenic design, choreography, ensemble, costumes, overall production, Showstopper and best leading performers, supporting performer and a featured performer. In 2021 the competition added a Spotlight Award carried over to 2022 and 2023.

"A huge focus this year has been on encouraging and celebrating how programs across the state of Georgia are creating inclusive, diverse, equitable and accessible theatre spaces where all students feel honored, seen and understood," said Elizabeth Lenhart, director of arts education for ArtsBridge Foundation. "This is particularly important as we commemorate our 15th Annual presentation of the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards.

"We are looking back at the journey, honoring how far we've come, acknowledging the accomplishments of where we are, and looking forward as we take steps to be a conduit of necessary change within arts education," added Lenhart. "Change also aligns with ArtsBridge Foundation's commitment to its mission, vision, and Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access (I.D.E.A.) Policy." added Lenhart.

"On behalf of ArtsBridge Foundation, we congratulate each of this year's nominees from high schools spanning all of Georgia," said Jennifer D. Dobbs, executive director of ArtsBridge Foundation. "We can hardly wait to celebrate the milestones of our first 15 years when we gather on April 20 for this year's awards ceremony."

ArtsBridge Foundation and GPB-TV live broadcasts of the GHSMTA won the Southeast Emmy Award in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 for special event coverage, indicative of the superb quality and high production value Georgia students bring at show time. The broadcast was also a finalist for the Southeast Emmy in and 2022.

In recent months, a record 51 volunteer adjudicators (up from 46 last year) who each are Georgia-based arts professionals fanned out across the state to attend 51 live GHSMTA participating high school productions presented by hopeful high school theater students, some accompanied by high school band and orchestra participants.

"Adding adjudicators created more constructive feedback for the students as well as advocacy for the participating schools," said Dobbs. "We can't thank these dedicated volunteers enough for their enabling us to expand statewide volunteer reach and heart of ArtsBridge Foundation."

High school theater students and departments were judged to create scores enabling presentation of 16 categories including: direction, music direction, orchestra, choreography, overall production, scenic design, lighting, costumes, technical execution, sound, and best performances by an ensemble, two leading performers, two supporting performer and a featured performer. Adjudicators also cited one school each to receive the Spotlight and Showstopper awards.

The list of nominees, which represent 39 schools from 17 Georgia counties (compared with 26 schools from 13 counties last year), was from an initial pool of 52 participating schools spanning 22 Georgia counties. Unfortunately, one school had to withdraw from the competition due to cast/crew illness.

"While about half of the competitors hailed from Metro Atlanta high schools, participating schools spanned the Peach state, including five counties competing for the first time," said Lenhart. "The nomination list includes 27 Metro Atlanta entrants and three nominated schools from first-time finalists across the state."

This year, Decatur High School leads with 10 overall nominations for their production of "9 to 5" while Greenbrier High School and Starr's Mill High School each earned eight nominations for "Addams Family" and "Anastasia: The Musical," respectively.

Rounding out the list of schools with the most overall nominations, Roswell High School earned seven nominations for their production of "Bright Star" while Denmark High School and Prince Avenue Christian School emerged with five nominations each for "Newsies" and "Beauty and the Beast," respectively.

As is tradition, the leading actress and actor winners will travel to New York City as Georgia's entrants for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program named The Jimmy Awards and participate in the awards show at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway on June 26, with merit scholarships and professional opportunities on the line.

The accounting firm Bennett Thrasher tabulated the results for the 2023 GHSMTA nominees. More information is available online via ArtsBridgeGA.org/Programs/Shuler-Awards.

Since 2009, the GHSMTA program has engaged over 60,000 students from 142 schools and 38 counties/school systems. In August, registrations for 50 schools were completed in a record 10 minutes for the 2022-23 season, with two schools also securing competition berths from past COVID-related changes.

Scholarships Awarded

In step with the Shuler Awards, today's announcement also included the names of six of the eight students chosen to receive one or more of the 10 theater- and performing arts-related monetary or in-kind scholarships.

ArtsBridge Foundation and its partners will divvy out $17,187 in scholarships, with the individual cash scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000 each.

Winners were chosen from a competitive pool of applicants. A complete list of scholarship recipients follows the GHSMTA nominee list on this press release, noting two scholarship winners will be determined via the Leading Actress and Leading Actor category winners to be announced April 20.

Additional corporate donations or private contributions to the Shuler Awards are appreciated and may be submitted online at ArtsBridgeGA.org/Get-Involved/Donate.

ArtsBridge Foundation provides quality arts education and community programs that engage, motivate, inspire, and elevate the next generation of artists and arts supporters. ArtsBridge provides arts education opportunities to K-12 students through programs at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, including field trips, professional development, masterclasses, and the annual Shuler Awards. Since 2007, ArtsBridge has served more than 412,000 students and educators from 70 Georgia counties, plus students from five bordering states. ArtsBridge Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To learn more visit ArtsBridgeGA.org.

2023 Shuler Award Nominees

OVERALL PRODUCTION

Nominees:

Decatur High School (DeKalb Co.) for "9 to 5"

Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Ga. (Oconee Co.) for "Beauty and the Beast"

Ringgold High School (Catoosa Co.) for "Newsies"

Roswell High School (Fulton Co.) for "Bright Star"

Starr's Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for "Anastasia: The Musical"

Honorable Mentions:

Dalton High School for (Whitfield Co.) "The Addams Family"

Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Newsies"

Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Matilda"

Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "The Last Five Years"

ENSEMBLE

Nominees

Decatur High School (DeKalb Co.) for "9 to 5"

Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Newsies"

Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Ringgold High School (Catoosa Co.) for Newsies"

Roswell High School (Fulton Co.) for "Bright Star"

Starr's Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for "Anastasia: The Musical"

Honorable Mentions

Dalton High School (Whitfield Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Matilda"

Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Ga. for "Gypsy"

North Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. for "The Addams Family"

DIRECTION

Nominees:

Raven Owen-Beyer, Decatur High School (DeKalb Co.) for "9 To 5"

Gabrielle Riley, Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Lenae Rose, Morgan County High School in Madison, Ga. for "Into The Woods"

Lynda Micki Ankiel, Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "The Last Five Years"

Trey Rutherford, Roswell High School (Fulton Co.) for "Bright Star"

Lauren Kyukendall, Starr's Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for "Anastasia: The Musical"

Honorable Mentions:

Wes Phinney, Dalton High School (Whitfield Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Debbie Prost, John's Creek High School (Fulton Co.) for "The Little Mermaid"

Hannah Hunt, Prince Avenue High School in Bogart, Ga. (Oconee Co.) for "Beauty and the Beast"

Jané Ellis, Ringgold High School (Catoosa Co.) for "Newsies"

CHOREOGRAPHY

Nominees:

Maggie Flynn, Decatur High School (DeKalb Co.) for "9 to 5"

Kara Johnson, Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Ga. (Lawrenceville, Ga.) for "Matilda"

Abigail Rainer/Brynna Hedgecock/Taryn Hooks, Greenbrier High in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Kaylor Jones, Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Ga. (Oconee Co.) for "Beauty and the Beast"

Heidi Spoon, Rabun Gap Nacoochee School in Rabun Gap, Ga. (Rabun Co.) for "Pippin Revival"

Sophia Biel/Katie Williams, Starr's Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for "Anastasia: The Musical"

Honorable Mentions

Nadia Cazacu, Baldwin High School in Milledgeville, Ga. (Baldwin Co.) for "Catch Me If You Can"

Chloe McFarland/Kaycee Doan, Calhoun High School (Gordon Co.) for "The Sound of Music"

Allison Polaski, Johns Creek High School (Fulton Co.) for "The Little Mermaid"

Kim Norton/Audrey Norton, North Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. for "The Addams Family"

Brendan Turner, South Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. for "Legally Blonde"

SCENIC DESIGN

Nominees:

Jonathan Elakman/Kate Johnson, Calhoun High School (Gordon Co.) for "The Sound of Music"

Autumn Goode, Emily Kruckow/Joel Carillo/Skye Boutall, Greenbrier High in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) "The Addams Family"

Debbie Prost, Johns Creek High School (Fulton Co.) for "The Little Mermaid"

Hannah Hunt/Bella Rosenthal/Dylan Capps/Natalie Schroeder/Kasey Eubanks,

Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Ga. (Oconee Co.) for "Beauty and the Beast"

Lillie Davis, Rabun Gap Nacoochee School in Rabun Gap, Ga. (Rabun Co.) for "Pippin Revival"

Trey Rutherford, Roswell High School (Fulton Co.) for "Bright Star"

Honorable Mentions

Wes Phinney/Mat Sane/James (Jeb) Bethel, Dalton High School (Whitfield Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Lenae Rose, Morgan County High School in Madison, Ga. for "Into the Woods"

Kelly Schroder, Ringgold High School (Catoosa Co.) for "Newsies"

Hannah Nelson, Sonoraville High School in Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for "Footloose"

COSTUMES

Nominees:

Norah Jezioroski/Clare Denison, Decatur High School (DeKalb Co.) for "9 to 5"

Ashley Bone/Lauren Peters, Heritage High School in Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Little Women"

Debbie Prost, Johns Creek High School (Fulton Co.) for "The Little Mermaid"

Maddox Brock/Gabby Hunt, North Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. for "The Addams Family"

Lizzie Hudlow, Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Ga. (Oconee Co.) for "Beauty and the Beast"

Lauren Kyukendall, Starr's Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for "Anastasia: The Musical"

Honorable Mentions

Laura Knox/Alana Sane/Bella Salaices/Kaeda Recinos/Kira Delgado/Maria Perez/Michelle Liu/Valerie Ledezma,

Dalton High School (Whitfield Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Brett Taylor, Houston County High School in Warner Robbins, Ga. for "Gypsy"

Kathy Winchell/Michelle Kendrick, King's Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "All Shook Up"

Ella Loveland, Rabun Gap Nacoochee School in Rabun Gap, Ga. (Rabun Co.) for "Pippin Revival"

ORCHESTRA

Nominees:

Matthew Van Dyke and Daniel Scott, Cambridge High School in Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.) "The Drowsy Chaperone"

Jennie Fabianski, Chattahoochee High School in John's Creek, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Chicago: School Edition"

Adam Burnette, Dalton High School in Johns Creek, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Scott Willis, Heritage High School Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Little Women"

Lenae Rose, Morgan County High School in Madison, Ga. for "Into The Woods"

Michael Brown, North Springs High School in Atlanta (Fulton Co.) for "The SpongeBob Musical"

Honorable Mentions:

Jim Palmer, Allatoona High School in Acworth, Ga. (Cobb Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Nick Harrison, Chamblee High School (DeKalb Co.) for "Fiddler on the Roof"

Ashley Poole Peeler, Hiram High School (Paulding Co.) for "Aida"

MUSIC DIRECTION

Nominees:

Jessica Riley, Calhoun High School (Gordon Co.) for "The Sound of Music"

Elise Eskew-Sparks, Decatur High School (DeKalb Co.) for "9 to 5"

Chloe Roney, Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Newsies"

Jenny Piacente, King's Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "All Shook Up"

Lenae Rose, Morgan County High School (Madison, Ga.) for "Into The Woods"

Jané Ellis and Brayden Roach, Ringgold High School (Catoosa Co.) for "Newsies"

Honorable Mentions:

Audrey Cohen/Skye Boutall/Benjamin Resendez, Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) "The Addams Family"

Michael Snyder, Johns Creek High School (Fulton Co.) for "The Little Mermaid"

Anna Grace Martin, North Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Rachel Munn, South Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Legally Blonde"

Dakota Kuykendall, Starr's Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for "Anastasia: The Musical"

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTRESS

Nominees:

Emily Marx, Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Newsies"

Emily Cerdenio, Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Samantha Lane, Johns Creek High School (Fulton Co.) for "The Little Mermaid"

Lily Gardiner, King's Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "All Shook Up"

Maddy Le, Providence Christian Academy in Lilburn, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) "Cinderella (Rogers & Hammerstein)"

Lauren Brooks, Roswell High School (Fulton Co.) for "Bright Star"

Honorable Mentions

Lorelei Calder, Decatur High School (DeKalb Co.) for "9 to 5"

Sarah Anne Behunin, Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "The Last Five Years"

Ava Chen, Milton High School (Fulton Co.) for "Disaster!"

Claire Gann, Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Ga. (Oconee Co.) for "Beauty and the Beast"

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTOR

Nominees:

Hayden Poe, Dalton High School (Whitfield Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Andrew Pijanowski, Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Newsies"

Ryder Thomason, King's Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "All Shook Up"

Charles McGregor, Morgan County High School in Madison, Ga. for "Into The Woods"

Trever Arnold, Ringgold High School (Catoosa Co.) for "Newsies"

Evan Lacey, Starr's Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for "Anastasia: The Musical"

Honorable Mentions:

Will Gidley, Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Chicago: School Edition"

Ian Johnson, Lakeview Academy in Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for "Legally Blonde"

Gage Magosin, Milton High School (Fulton Co.) for "Disaster!"

Grayson Lows, Whitefield Academy in Mableton, Ga. (Cobb Co.) for 'Beauty and the Beast"

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER

Nominees:

Olivia Grove, Chamblee High School (DeKalb Co.) for "Fiddler on the Roof"

Natalie Simes, Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Chicago: School Edition"

James (Jeb) Bethel, Dalton High School (Whitfield Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Elena Torres, Decatur High School (DeKalb Co.) for "9 to 5"

Izzy Irby, Decatur High School (DeKalb Co.) for "9 to 5"

Colin Paisley, Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Newsies"

Max White, Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Matilda"

Cassidy Gordon, Milton High School (Fulton Co.) for "Disaster!"

Peyton Nobrega, Milton High School (Fulton Co.) for "Disaster!"

Brooks O'Day, South Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. for "Legally Blonde"

Matthew Little, Starr's Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for "Anastasia: The Musical"

Brianne Rooney, West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. for "Disney's The Little Mermaid"

Honorable Mentions

Mayce Holland, Calhoun High School (Gordon Co.) for "The Sound of Music"

Biranna Yancy, Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Chicago: School Edition"

Molly Watts, Dalton High School (Whitfield Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Erin Kirk, Houston County High School in Warner Robbins, Ga. for "Gypsy"

Logan Rawson, King's Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "All Shook Up"

Carly Candebatt, Lambert High School in Suwanee, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The Secret Garden"

Emily Nelson, Lanier High School in Sugar Hill, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Legally Blonde"

Brayden Roach, Ringgold High School (Catoosa Co.) for "Newsies"

Olivia Rodman, Roswell High School (Fulton Co.) for "Bright Star"

Sabrina Rex, Roswell High School (Fulton Co.) for "Bright Star"

Auburn Williams, Sonoraville High School in Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for "Footloose"

BEST FEATURED PERFORMER

Nominees:

Mia DeMartino, Allatoona High School in Acworth, Ga. (Cobb Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Audry Levy, Decatur High School (DeKalb Co.) for "9 To 5"

Lani Lamar, Grovetown High School (Columbia Co.) for "Holiday Inn"

Julia Petteys, Heritage High School in Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Little Women"

Garret Bye, King's Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for All Shook Up"

Katie Williams, Starr's Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for "Anastasia: The Musical"

Honorable Mentions

Reese Jones, Cambridge High School in Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "The Drowsy Chaperone"

Kinsley Stephens, Dalton High School (Whitfield Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Caitlyn Carter, Morgan County High School in Madison, Ga. for "Into The Woods"

Emma Treece, North Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. for "The Addams Family"

Dylan Capps, Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Ga. (Oconee Co.) for "Beauty and the Beast"

Wyatt Hart, West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. for "Disney's The Little Mermaid"

TECHNICAL EXECUTION

Nominees:

Sam Casey/Abbey Duke, Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Matilda"

Emily Trapnell, Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "The Addams Family"

David Preter, King's Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "All Shook Up"

Jan Ewing/Ian Weaver, North Hall High School in Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for "9 to 5"

Sean Lakey/Rain Huchteman, Rabun Gap Nacoochee School in Rabun Gap, Ga. (Rabun Co.) for "Pippin Revival"

Trey Rutherford/Trey Harding, Roswell High School (Fulton Co.) for "Bright Star"

Nora Kinkead, Sonoraville High School in Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for "Footloose"

Honorable Mentions

Traci Kemp/Tori Zarnay, Allatoona High School in Acworth, Ga. (Cobb Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Hannah Hunt/Grayson Casto, Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Ga. (Oconee Co.) for "Beauty and the Beast"

Kelly Schroder/Catherine Farley, Ringgold High School (Catoosa Co.) for "Newsies"

SOUND

Nominees:

Traci Kemp/Jessica Walkup/Lesslie Kavanaugh, Allatoona High School in Acworth, Ga. (Cobb Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Zach Pyles/Ashley Clark, Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Matilda"

Steve Harriton, King's Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "All Shook Up"

Matthew Smock, Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Ga. (Oconee Co.) for "Beauty and the Beast"

Nehemiah Daves/Parker Emous/Masey McCorkle, Ringgold High School (Catoosa Co.) for "Newsies"

Brennan Ciccarelli/Maddie Crofton, St. Pius X Catholic High School in Chamblee, Ga. (DeKalb Co.) "Curtains: School Edition"

Honorable Mentions

Laura Knox/Noah Underwood, Dalton High School (Whitfield Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Dr. Kim Watters, Gordon Central High School in Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for "Big Fish (Small Cast Edition)"

Hailey Walker, Lambert High School in Suwanee, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The Secret Garden"

Trey Harding, Roswell High School (Fulton Co.) for "Bright Star"

LIGHTING DESIGN

Nominees:

Jacob Laney/David Artique, Chamblee High School (DeKalb Co.) for "Fiddler on the Roof"

Saachi Bedi, Decatur High School (DeKalb Co.) for "9 to 5"

Madison Sprouse/Jonathan Luke Dowdy, Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) "The Addams Family"

Jayson Waddell/Robyn Boggs, North Hall High School in Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for "9 to 5"

Rain Huchteman, Rabun Gap Nacoochee School in Rabun Gap, Ga. (Rabun Co.) for "Pippin Revival"

Noah Zeches, Roswell High School (Fulton Co.) for "Bright Star"

Honorable Mentions

India Galyean, Calhoun High School (Gordon Co.) for "The Sound of Music"

Nehemiah Daves, Ringgold High School (Catoosa Co.) for "Newsies"

Hannah Nelson/Ruth Nunfio/Clayton Haddox, Sonoraville High in Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for "Footloose"

Evan Fish/Emily Hausman, Starr's Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for "Anastasia: The Musical"

SHOWSTOPPER

The winner of this category is invited to perform this song live on stage during the live awards broadcast April 20

Winner: Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) performing "Revolting Children" from "Matilda"

SPOTLIGHT

The winner of this category is for production design and execution; work will be honored during awards April 20

Winner: Rabun Gap Nacoochee School in Rabun Gap, Ga. (Rabun Co.) for "Pippin Revival"

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Alliance Theatre Summer Intensive Scholarship ($799)

Emily Trapnell, Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.)

The Aurora Theatre Summer Scholarship ($650)

Sarah Anne Behunin, Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

Broadway Dreams Foundation Summer Intensive Scholarship ($895)

Angelique Pierre, Hiram High School in Hiram, Ga. (Paulding Co.)

Dobbs/Berntson Family Educational Excellence Scholarship ($1,000)

Angelique Pierre, Hiram High School in Hiram, Ga. (Paulding Co.)

Georgia Ensemble Theatre Scholarship ($600)

Catherine Govignon, Calhoun High School in Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.)

The James Carlos Family Musical Theatre Performance Scholarship ($5,000)

Madison Le, Providence Christian Academy in Lilburn, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

Lockstep Technology Group Jimmy Awards Scholarship ($1,250 each)

Leading Actress winner to be named during live awards broadcast on April 20

Leading Actor winner to be named during live awards broadcast on April 20

The Orbit Arts Academy Broadway University Scholarship ($549)

Kaylor Jones, Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Ga. (Oconee Co.)

The Rupa Brooks Scholarship ($1,000)

Emily Trapnell, Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.)

The Samit and Mita Roy Scholarship ($1,250 each)

Catherine Govignon, Calhoun High School (Gordon Co.)

Kaylor Jones, Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Ga. (Oconee Co.)

For a complete list of nominations and honorable mentions visit ArtsBridgeGA.org/Programs/Shuler-Awards.