ArtsBridge Foundation Announces Nominees For 2021 Shuler Awards

In a special online presentation, ArtsBridge Foundation today announced the nominees for the 13th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards, with winners to be unveiled in a virtual awards event on May 20. A video of the announcement, as well as the future winner announcements, may be found at ArtsBridgeGA.org/2021-shuler-award-nominations.

Presented as the Shuler Hensley Awards-also known as "The Shuler Awards" or "Shulers and named for the Marietta-born star of the stage and screen-recipients are recognized as the best of the state's high school musical theatre students and schools. The complete nominees list is available below online in the Shuler Awards section of ArtsBridgeGA.org starting April 20.

"Everyone at ArtsBridge Foundation congratulates this year's Shuler Award nominees from high schools across Georgia," said Jennifer D. Dobbs, executive director of ArtsBridge Foundation. "In a year of extraordinary challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we admire the perseverance demonstrated by all students, educators and families of the 20 high schools in this year's Shuler Awards competition, and can't wait to celebrate the 20 schools among this year's finalists. Anyone who loves musical theater should please tune-in to our live GPB-TV broadcast May 20 at 8 p.m. ET."

Fashioned after Broadway's Tony Awards, this year's Shuler Award nominees in 15 categories span 17 public and private schools from across the Peach State. In 2020-2021, two high schools tied for the most nominations with 11 each: Greenbrier High School of Evans, Ga., and Ringgold High School of Ringgold, Ga., for their productions of "Carousel" and "Anastasia," respectively.

A pair of schools are also tied for the second-most nominations with seven each: Duluth High School for "Sister Act, Jr." and Glynn Academy of Brunswick, Ga., for "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee." Denmark High School of Alpharetta, Ga. earned six nominations for their production of "The Theory of Relativity." Of the 11 counties with nominees this year, Gwinnett County has the most nominated schools with four finalists racking up a combined 14 nominations. A complete list of nominees follows later in this press release.

In The Shuler Award program for 2020-2021, the 15 competition categories include direction, music direction, orchestra, choreography, showstopper, overall production, scenic design, costumes, and best performances by an ensemble, leading actress, leading actor, supporting actress, supporting actor or featured performer. Adjudicators also cited six schools for special recognition with the Show-Must-Go-On Spotlight highlighting productions that overcame extraordinary circumstances to compete.

The Shuler Award leading actress and actor winners will represent Georgia for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program named The Jimmy Awards and participate in this year's virtual awards show on July 15, with merit scholarships and professional opportunities up for grabs.

There were 20 Shuler Award candidate productions evaluated by adjudicators from a pool of 50 volunteers who are Georgia-based arts professionals. The accounting firm Bennett Thrasher LLP tabulated the results from adjudication forms completed and submitted through early April.

Since 2009, the Shuler Awards engaged over 60,000 students from 142 schools and 38 counties/school systems. This year's registration process was amended to provide flexibility for schools to complete the competitive application process. More information is available on the ArtsBridge Foundation website at ArtsBridgeGA.org/programs/Shuler-Awards/.

Scholarships Awarded

In step with the Shuler Awards, today's announcement also included the names of eight students chosen to receive theater- and performing arts-related monetary or in-kind scholarships. ArtsBridge Foundation and its partners will divvy out over $13,100 in scholarships, with the individual scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000 each. Winners were chosen from a competitive pool of applicants. A complete list of scholarship recipients follows the Shuler nominee list on this press release.

The list of 2021 Shuler Award nominees by category includes:

DIRECTION

Nominees:

Kirk Grizzle, Denmark H.S., Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The Theory of Relativity" (2020 nominee "Bonnie & Clyde")

Brandy Carter, Duluth High School, Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Sister Act, Jr."

Joshua Sinyard, Glynn Academy, Brunswick, Ga. (Glynn Co.) for "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"

Stephen Hansen, Greenbrier H.S., Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) "Carousel" (2020 winner "Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder"

Cece Conrath, Lakeview Academy, Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for "Urinetown"

Jané Ellis, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Anastasia"

Jane Lambert-Smith, Tri Cities High School, East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Fela!"

Honorable Mentions:

Julie Leggett, Calhoun High School, Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for "Freaky Friday"

Richard Bristow/Kimberly Watters, Gordon Central High School, Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for "Little Women"

Kaitlyn Thames, Greater Atlanta Christian School, Norcross, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Little Shop of Horrors"

Grayson Parker, Heritage High School, Conyers, Ga. (Rockdale Co.) for "Into the Woods"

MUSIC DIRECTION

Nominees:

Kirk Grizzle, Denmark High School, Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) The Theory of Relativity" (2020 nominee for "Bonnie & Clyde")

Kimberly Watters, Gordon Central High School, Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for "Little Women"

Marcus Miller, Greater Atlanta Christian School, Norcross, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Little Shop of Horrors"

Addison Wilson, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "Anastasia"

Jané Ellis, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Anastasia"

Sarah Clay Lindvall, West Forsyth High School, Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The Drowsy Chaperone"

Honorable Mentions:

Darlene Wright, Calhoun High School, Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for "Freaky Friday"

Ivy Overcash, Duluth High School, Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Sister Act, Jr."

The Cast of Lakeside High School, Atlanta, Ga. (DeKalb Co.) for "The Drowsy Chaperone"

Gretchen Plummer, Lakeview Academy, Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for "Urinetown"

CHOREOGRAPHY

Nominees:

Riley O'Halloran/Traci Sproul, Glynn Academy, Brunswick, Ga. (Glynn Co.) for "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"

Allison Behrend, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "Carousel"

Mallory Wallace/Jenna Dekich, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Anastasia"

Taylor Shults/Joseph Simons, Savannah Christian Preparatory School, Savannah, Ga. (Chatham Co.) for "Beauty and the Beast"

Morgan Burgess/Antonela Brkic, Starr's Mill High School, Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for "The Hunchback of Notre Dame"

Jade Lambert-Smith/Briana Bunkley, Tri Cities High School, East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Fela!"

Honorable Mentions:

The Cast of Denmark High School, Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The Theory of Relativity"

Isabelle Ponder, Duluth High School, Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Sister Act, Jr."

Stephanie Parker, Heritage High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Into the Woods"

Grace McGrail, Lakeside High School, Atlanta, Ga. (DeKalb Co.) for "The Drowsy Chaperone"

Megan Lance, Lanier High School, Sugar Hill, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "The Addams Family"

ENSEMBLE

Nominees:

Duluth High School, Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.). for "Sister Act, Jr."

Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "Carousel"

Lakeview Academy, Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for "Urinetown"

Lanier High School, Sugar Hill, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Anastasia"

Tri Cities High School, East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Fela!"

Honorable Mentions:

Buford High School, Buford, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Bright Star" (2020 nominee "Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder")

Denmark High School, Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The Theory of Relativity" (2020 nominee for "Bonnie and Clyde")

Glynn Academy, Brunswick, Ga. (Glynn Co.) for "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"

West Forsyth High School, Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The Drowsy Chaperone"

SCENIC DESIGN

Nominees:

Manuele Guimaraes/Emma Stone/Emily Riedinger/Prisha Shah, Denmark H.S., Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth) "Theory of Relativity"

Emily Cruckow/Lorena Valdez, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "Carousel"

Mia Callahan, Heritage High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Into the Woods"

Maia Rowland/Shannon Leahy, Lanier High School, Sugar Hill, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Cody Ogle, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Anastasia"

Jordan Schooley/Ciana Bishara/Gus Miranda-Luna, Savannah Christian Preparatory School (Chatham) "Beauty and the Beast"

Honorable Mentions:

Christian Aluia/Laney Berkemeier/Isabelle Brewer, Buford High School, Buford, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Bright Star"

Jorja Powell/Shealyn Schultz/Grace Tollett, Flowery Branch High School, Flowery Branch, Ga. (Hall Co.) for "Godspell"

COSTUMES

Nominees:

Peyton Wilkes/Brianna Rischar/Abby Robertson/Kamari Robertson, Buford H.S., Buford, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Bright Star"

Isabelle Ponder, Duluth High School, Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Sister Act, Jr."

Holly Jordan/Faith Cook, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "Carousel"

Paulina Cortes, Lanier High School, Sugar Hill, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Sarah Grace Fries, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Anastasia"

Jordan Schooley/Ciana Bishara/Gus Miranda-Luna, Savannah Christian Preparatory School (Chatham) "Beauty and the Beast"

Honorable Mentions:

Annie Cox, Flowery Branch High School, Flowery Branch, Ga. (Hall Co.) for "Godspell"

Sophia Benavides, Heritage High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Into the Woods"

El Weir-Heib/Isabelle Nardelli/Madison Stewart/Mackenzie Beaver/Henley Jaicopello, Sequoyah High School, Canton, Ga. (Cherokee Co.) for "Ordinary Days"

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTRESS

Nominees:

Juliet Wheeler, Denmark High School, Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The Theory of Relativity"

Olivia Smith, Glynn Academy, Brunswick, Ga. (Glynn Co.) for "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"

Aubry Dorsey, Gordon Central High School, Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for "Little Women"

Isabella Chaney, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "Carousel"

Iley Barnes, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Anastasia"

Angelina Ortiz, Sequoyah High School, Canton, Ga. (Cherokee Co.) for "Ordinary Days"

Honorable Mentions:

Megan Wright, Calhoun High School, Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for "Freaky Friday"

D'Quessani Lee, Duluth High School, Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Sister Act, Jr."

Phylise Tolliver, Tri Cities High School, East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Fela!"

Grace Dorminy, West Forsyth High School, Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) "The Drowsy Chaperone"

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTOR

Nominees:

Charlie Webb, Denmark H.S., Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The Theory of Relativity" (also 2020 winner "Bonnie & Clyde")

Austin Lofquist, Glynn Academy, Brunswick, Ga. (Glynn Co.) for "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"

Chase Carter, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "Carousel"

Ari Mikels, Lakeview High School, Atlanta (DeKalb Co.) for "Urinetown"

Eli Talley, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Anastasia"

Nicholas Wilkinson, Tri Cities High School, East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Fela!"

Honorable Mentions:

Michael Gilliam, Greater Atlanta Christian School, Norcross, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Little Shop of Horrors"

Joel Harlan Ledbetter, Lakeside High School, Atlanta (DeKalb Co.) for "The Drowsy Chaperone"

Brayden Galley, Lanier High School, Sugar Hill, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Starr's Mill High School - Patrick Lacey (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Nominees:

Avery Lester, Calhoun High School (Gordon Co.) for "Freaky Friday"

Caylyn Kelly, Duluth High School, Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Sister Act, Jr."

Georgia Waters, Glynn Academy, Brunswick, Ga. (Glynn Co.) for "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"

Kaylan Gaines, Gordon Central High School, Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for "Little Women"

Keilah Murphy, Greater Atlanta Christian School, Norcross, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Little Shop of Horrors"

Colby Hetzel, West Forsyth High School, Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The Drowsy Chaperone"

Honorable Mentions:

Maria Eva Cline, Buford High School, Buford, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Bright Star"

Gracie Mayo, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Anastasia"

Taylor Shults. Savannah Christian Preparatory School, Savannah, Ga. (Chatham Co.) for "Beauty and the Beast"

N'Legend Bland, Tri Cities High School, East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Fela!"

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nominees:

Ritesh Manugula, Denmark High School, Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The Theory of Relativity"

Jack Slade, Glynn Academy, Brunswick, Ga. (Glynn Co.) for "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"

Matthew Cooper, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "Carousel"

Cody Ogle, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Anastasia"

Matthew Foley, Savannah Christian Preparatory School, Savannah, Ga. (Chatham Co.) for "Beauty and the Beast"

Merrick Theobald, West Forsyth High School, Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The Drowsy Chaperone"

Honorable Mentions:

Dylan Nabeth, Duluth High School, Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Sister Act, Jr."

Max Martin, Greater Atlanta Christian School, Norcross, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Little Shop of Horrors"

Jay Ponder, Lakeside High School, Atlanta, Ga. (DeKalb Co.) for "The Drowsy Chaperone"

David Filson, Lakeview Academy, Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for "Urinetown"

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED PERFORMER

Nominees:

Isabelle Ponder, Duluth High School, Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Sister Act, Jr."

Catherine Hughes, Gordon Central High School, Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for "Little Women"

Annabelle Bentley, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "Carousel"

Noah Caplan, Lakeview Academy, Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for "Urinetown"

Sarah Grace Fries, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Anastasia"

Ava Nelson, West Forsyth High School, Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The Drowsy Chaperone"

Honorable Mentions:

Tiara Cousins, Calhoun High School (Gordon Co.) for "Freaky Friday"

Georgia Thomas, Greater Atlanta Christian School, Norcross, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Little Shop of Horrors"

Isaiah Byrd, Lakeside High School, Atlanta (DeKalb Co.) for "The Drowsy Chaperone"

James Scott, Lanier High School, Sugar Hill, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Tyler Giles, Tri Cities High School, East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Fela!"

OVERALL PRODUCTION

Nominees:

Duluth High School, Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.), "Sister Act, Jr."

Glynn Academy, Brunswick, Ga. (Glynn Co.), "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"

Gordon Central High School, Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.), "Little Women"

Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga.(Columbia Co.), "Carousel"

Lakeview Academy, Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.), "Urinetown"

Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.), "Anastasia"

Tri Cities High School, East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.), "Fela!"

Honorable Mentions:

Calhoun High School, Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.), "Freaky Friday"

Denmark High School, Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.), "The Theory of Relativity"

Greater Atlanta Christian School, Norcross, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.), "Little Shop of Horrors"

Heritage High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.), "Into the Woods"

SHOW-MUST-GO-ON SPOTLIGHT

Nominees:

Calhoun High School, Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for "Freaky Friday"

Denmark High School, Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The Theory of Relativity"

Duluth High School, Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Sister Act, Jr."

Heritage High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Into the Woods"

Lanier High School, Sugar Hill, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Tri Cities High School, East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Fela!"

ORCHESTRA

To be announced May 20, 2021 (single nominee)

SHOWSTOPPER

To be announced May 20, 2021 (single nominee)

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Alliance Theatre Summer Intensive Scholarship

Moriah Bone, Heritage High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.)

Matthew Cooper, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.)

The Aurora Theatre Summer Scholarship

Ana Cox, Flowery Branch High School, Flowery Branch, Ga. (Hall Co.)

Broadway Dreams Foundation Summer Intensive Scholarship

Isaiah Byrd, Lakeside High School, Atlanta (DeKalb Co.)

Arin-Ranee Francis, Holy Innocents' Episcopal School, Sandy Springs, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

Dobbs/Berntson Family Educational Excellence Scholarship ($500)

Isaiah Byrd, Lakeside High School, Atlanta (DeKalb Co.)

The James Carlos Family Musical Theatre Performance Scholarship ($5,000)

Marlena Collins, Duluth High School, Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

Jubilee Cultural Arts Alliance Scholarship ($1,600)

Nathan Weaver, Holy Innocents' Episcopal School, Sandy Springs, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

The Kakkasseril Family Fund ($1,000)

Ben Bingham, Calhoun High School, Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.)

The Orbit Arts Academy Broadway University Scholarship

Ben Bingham, Calhoun High School, Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.)

Ron and Bea Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Arin-Ranee Francis, Holy Innocents' Episcopal School, Sandy Springs, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

Smiley For Kylie Scholarship ($3,000)

Moriah Bone, Heritage High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.)

Matthew Cooper, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.)

Ana Cox, Flowery Branch High School, Flowery Branch, Ga. (Hall Co.)

The complete list of Nominations and Honorable Mentions is also available here:

ArtsBridgeGA.org/2021-shuler-award-nominations.