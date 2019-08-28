ArtsBridge Foundation Announces New Director of Arts Education

ArtsBridge Foundation today announced Angela Farr Schiller, Ph.D., as the organization's new director of arts education.

As director, Schiller will oversee all aspects of ArtsBridge Foundation's year-round arts education initiatives including family programming, field trips, professional development and the annual Shuler Awards. She started on August 1.

Schiller joined ArtsBridge Foundation following four years as resident dramaturg at Kennesaw State University, where she helped produce and lead community engagement for multiple theatrical events throughout the academic year. At KSU she also worked as assistant professor of theater history, critical theory and dramaturgy.

A resident of northwest Atlanta, Schiller earned her doctorate in theater and performance studies from Stanford University, a master's degree in social/cultural analysis and Africana studies from New York University, and a bachelor's degree in theater arts from the University of California-Santa Cruz.

ArtsBridge Foundation is dedicated to providing quality arts education and community programs that engage, motivate, inspire, and elevate the next generation of artists and arts supporters. ArtsBridge provides arts education opportunities to K-12 students through programs at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, including field trips, professional development, family programs, and the annual Shuler Awards. Since inception in 2007, ArtsBridge served more than 380,000 students and educators from 67 Georgia counties, plus students from five bordering states. ArtsBridge Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To learn more visit ArtsBridgeGA.org.





