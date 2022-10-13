Artistic Staff Changes Announced at Actor's Express

With the announcement of the 35th season, Actor's Express is excited to announce new artistic staff changes as well as the introduction of four new board members. Amanda Washington becomes the new Associate Artistic Director. Washington initially joined the AE staff in 2020 as the National New Play Network Producer in Residence and recently directed the AE production of Sunset Baby by Dominique Morisseau.

According to Artistic Director Freddie Ashley, "When she first arrived at the Express to begin her NNPN residency, Amanda proved herself indispensable from the beginning. In this leadership position, Amanda brings intelligence, fresh perspectives and her enormous talent as a director."

Additionally, Justin Kalin steps into the role of Casting Director following a number of years as Casting Associate. Longtime Casting Director Sheila Oliver assumes the role of Artistic Liaison. Oliver, who has been involved with Actor's Express off and on since 1992, has served in many roles, including Assistant Director, Props, Stage Manager, House Manager, Dramaturg and Fundraising Coordinator. As Artistic Liaison, she will represent the Artistic staff in a number of projects, including development and education.

According to Artistic Director Freddie Ashley, "I'm so excited for Justin to step into the role of Casting Director. He really plugged into the Atlanta acting community as it continues to grow and evolve. I remain grateful to Sheila for her years of steadfast service and loyalty to Actor's Express. I'm glad that these changes will allow her to continue to work as an artistic voice on new projects across several departments."

"I am very excited to transition to my new role as Artistic Liaison which will include utilizing my talents to contribute in the areas of development and education," Oliver said. "I am also beyond thrilled that Jusin Kalin has accepted the role of Casting Director. I will be supporting Justin completely as he seamlessly transitions into his new role!"

BOARD MEMBERS

Actor's Express is pleased to welcome four new members to its Board of Directors: Kevin Dew is a long time AE patron and is a theatre instructor at Oglethorpe University. Andrea Ivory a Senior Marketing Manager at UPS and devoted arts leader, having previously served on the Horizon Theatre Board of Directors. Charles Stephens is a theatre lover and is Executive Director of The Counter Narrative Project. Anne Hayden is a philanthropist dedicated to the Atlanta theatre community.

ADDITIONAL SHIFTS IN ARTISTIC STAFF

Nick Battaglia joins the resident artistic and production staff at AE as Resident Properties Designer, joining Amanda Nerby as Scenic Charge and D. Connor McVey as Production Electrician.