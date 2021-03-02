Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
American Traditions Vocal Competition Presents St. Patrick's Day Concert Featuring Chloë Agnew

Agnew gained international fame as one of the original (and youngest) members of the music group "Celtic Woman".

Mar. 2, 2021  
The American Traditions Vocal Competition is hosting a one-of-a-kind St. Patrick's Day concert at 3 p.m. March 21, 2021 at the Savannah Country Club, 501 Wilmington Island Road, featuring globally acclaimed vocalist, Irish born and raised Chloë Agnew, as she performs traditional Irish music in Savannah.

Chloë Agnew is a singer, songwriter and actress from Dublin, Ireland. Agnew gained international fame as one of the original (and youngest) members of the world-famous music group "Celtic Woman," whose debut album was #1 on the Billboard World Music Chart for a record-breaking 81 weeks. Chloë toured the world with Celtic Woman for ten years, and now performs both solo shows as well as alongside numerous Grammy award-winning artists.

"The ATC is delighted to help bring Irish tradition and festivities back to Savannah this spring. While traditional parades and celebrations are not possible at this time, we want to host an event that is enjoyable and safe for all," said Artistic Director Mikki Sodergren. "The ATC would like to thank the Savannah Country Club for hosting this outdoor socially distanced event and Chloë Agnew for coming all the way to Georgia to perform."

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at http://bit.ly/ATCChloeAgnew. Space is limited to ensure that the concert follows CDC guidelines of social distancing. For more information about this event or the American Traditions Competition, please visit www.americantraditionscompetition.com.


