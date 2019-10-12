Alliance Theatre Presents GHOST For Middle And High School Audiences

The Alliance Theatre will present its fall production developed for middle and high school audiences, GHOST. Based on the popular novel by Jason Reynolds that was a National Book Award finalist for young people's literature and named one of America's best-loved novels by PBS's The Great American Read, GHOST teaches the importance of finding your team. GHOST will play in the Rich Theatre at the Alliance weekends Oct. 26 - Nov. 9, 2019.



In GHOST, Castle Crenshaw, a.k.a. Ghost, has been running his entire life, but for all the wrong reasons. Then one day he meets Coach, an Olympic medalist who sees Ghost's unique talent and offers him a life-changing invitation to join the middle school track club. Can Ghost harness his raw gift for speed, or will his past finally catch up to him?



GHOST will be a part of the City of Atlanta's Office of Cultural Affairs Cultural Experience Project, which provides every Atlanta Public School student from Pre-K - 12th grade the opportunity to attend a cultural experience. Through the CEP, all sixth graders in APS, nearly 3,000, will have the opportunity to see GHOST - making it one of the only cultural experiences offered by the program that is developed specifically for students in their age category.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You