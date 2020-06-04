Actor's Express Presents Virtual Reading of WOKE

Actor's Express is presenting the virtual reading of Woke by Avery Sharpe, a new addition to the running Threshold New Play Festival, on Monday, June 8.

Artistic Director Freddie Ashley said of the virtual reading, "AE is proud to present Avery Sharpe's compelling play again after we mounted a reading in 2018. Avery is a remarkable young theatre artist making his mark on the local community, and we believe this play speaks compellingly to our current moment. We hope this will be the first of many openings into conversations at AE moving forward that force us to confront the difficult truths many would rather stay on the back burner."

On Wednesday, June 3, Actor's Express also pledged to work toward ending the rotten and corrosive forces of racism and injustice in the community. In a video statement, Freddie Ashley recommits to creating a safe space for all marginalized voices.

ABOUT THRESHOLD

The Threshold New Play Festival focuses on mostly Atlanta and Georgia-based writers who are also making a mark on the national scene. The Virtual Readings will take place over Zoom. The readings are free, and registration is required. Previously scheduled This is About You by Edith Freni has been moved to June 28.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Monday, June 8 • 7:00 PM

Woke by Avery Sharpe

Directed by Damian Lockhart

Two lifelong best friends - one white and one black - unexpectedly confront America's racial disparities during the pivotal summer before starting college. The two boys face a turning point in their friendship in this compelling play about America's racial divide. Actor's Express previously presented a reading of this play in its Threshold New Play Series, and it received its World Premiere at Essential Theatre in 2018. A moderated discussion will follow the reading.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Avery Sharpe is an actor and recently a playwright from Atlanta, GA. After studying Acting and Spanish at Kennesaw State University, he has performed at a variety of stages across Atlanta. Some of his recent credits include: Pearl Cleage's Tell Me My Dream (Alliance Theatre), A Bucket of Blessings (Alliance Theatre), and Marcus; Or the Secret of Sweet (Actor's Express). He has also done voiceover work and various commercials in the TV/Film world, but can be found most frequently at Dad's Garage Improv Theatre where he performs weekly as a company member. As a playwright, he has discovered a passion for telling stories that echo the beautiful complexity of humanity, which is why he is excited to be making his debut as a playwright with Woke. He looks forward to writing more compelling stories in the future, and he wants to thank all of the brilliant minds and generous hearts that have supported him throughout this journey

ADMISSION

Tickets are free. Registration is available online at actors-express.com. Patrons will receive a streaming link on the day of each reading. For info, email tickets@actorsexpress.com.

