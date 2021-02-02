Actor's Express Launches First-Ever Serialized Podcast Series

This February, Actor's Express will launch its first-ever serialized podcast series - "Crossroads." Actor's Express has commissioned six BIPOC Atlanta writers to write this original podcast drama. Taking place over seven episodes, "Crossroads" is an adventure that takes place throughout time and space.

Artistic Director Freddie Ashley says, "Since the beginning of the pandemic, Actor's Express has been experimenting with different ways to bring stories to our audiences. Like most other theatres during this time, we have sought ways to turn the challenges of the moment into opportunities to expand our notions of what theatre can be. Amanda Washington, our National New Play Network Producer in Residence, had a podcast drama idea. She and I brainstormed about the shape it would take, and we are excited by the process."

"Crossroads" is a BIPOC centered podcast. Director Amanda Washington breaks down the impact of this project, "As an African-American woman, the fight for equality, diversity, and inclusion in theatre is daunting at times. On certain days theatre seems to make significant progress. On other days, it seems the theatre industry is in the same place that it was 50 years ago-with my voice being silenced, misinterpreted, or only used to tell the African-American culture story. I used the word daunting because, in my mind, it implies the struggle but also the continuation of working toward a better tomorrow. When assembling this cohort of playwrights, I wanted to amplify people of color's voices, but I also wanted them to feel free to write about life's intersectionality. Crossroads has turned into a beautiful, adventurous story by people of color, about people of color, and for people of color.".

It is the journey of living and what someone will sacrifice in order to live.

Three friends feel stuck in their lives in a dead-end town. One evening, they kill time in an abandoned playground and fantasize about the changes they'd make in their lives if given the chance to trade their souls. Their innocent game unwittingly catapults them into a dangerous adventure that hurdles them through time and space into a strange world that brings them face-to-face with the Devil herself.

"Crossroads" challenges concepts of Earth and Hell, and explores the limits we'll go to in the search of life, happiness and liberation.

"Crossroads" will be available starting Friday, February 26, on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Google Podcast, and Spotify. "Crossroads" can also be found on the Actor's Express website.

Actor's Express has commissioned six BIPOC Atlanta writers to write this original podcast serialized podcast series - Natasha Patel, Quinn Xavier Hernandez, Skye Passmore, Kayla Parker, Avery Sharpe, Amina S. McIntyre.

This project is entirely BIPOC-centered. All of the lead artists, including the writers, producer/director, composer, and most of the cast, are BIPOC artists whose lived experiences exist at multiple intersections.