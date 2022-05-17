Actor's Express Announces URINETOWN, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH and More for Season 35

Actor's Express announces its 35th Season of dynamic, entertaining work, including a World Premiere and co-production with Oglethorpe University Theatre. In addition to the six-show subscription season, AE continues its foray into podcasts and also welcomes back its perennially popular cabaret partnership with Atlanta icon Libby Whittemore.

Season 35 opens in November with the World Premiere of Oh, to be Pure Again, playwright Kira Rockwell's examination of faith and rebellion at a fundamentalist church camp. In February 2023, Actor's Express continues its ongoing partnership with Oglethorpe University with a production of the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical Urinetown. In the spring, AE will present the riveting prison drama Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train by Stephen Adly Guirgis, followed by the Atlanta Premiere of the brilliant Prayer for the French Republic by Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Skintight). Following its sold-out run at New York's Public Theater, cullud wattah by Erika Dickerson-Despenza hits the AE stage with its story of a family of women facing tough choices amidst the Flint water crisis. And finally, AE will present its third incarnation of the cult hit musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch in an all-new production.

In addition to these productions, AE will present Sunset on the Dogwood City, the third season of its Amplify anthology podcast series. Addae Moon, Natasha Patel and Avery Sharpe will pen the six-episode Atlanta-set thriller. And finally, AE welcomes back to the stage Libby's at the Express with Atlanta icon Libby Whittemore, who will present her 14th annual holiday show Ho Ho Home for the Holidays and a Connie Sue Day Christmas.

According to Artistic Director Freddie Ashley, "As we have continued to emerge from our respective isolatations, I think many of us are craving experiences that make us feel alive and connected to each other. Season 35 was put together with this in mind. Each play adds up to a roller coaster of stories and experiences with recurring themes of faith, justice, family and the celebration of what connects us together and what makes each of us uniquely ourselves. The emotional experiences range from catharsis to laughter and everything in between. More than a feel-good season, it's a feel-everything season."

Season subscription packages are now on sale and can be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-SHOW.

ABOUT THE PLAYS

Oh, to be Pure Again

By Kira Rockwell

November 3-27, 2022

During a hot summer at a fundamentalist church camp in Texas, an idealistic young counselor works to shepherd the campers in the girls' cabin through a delicate phase of self-discovery, only to be confronted with challenges to her own faith. The young women find themselves crashing into the uneasy tension between obedience and rebellion in a culture that is obsessed with their sexual purity.

Urinetown

Music and Lyrics by Mark Hollman, Book and Lyrics by Greg Kotis

Directed by Freddie Ashley

February 2-19, 2023

A Co-Production between Actor's Express and Oglethorpe University Theatre; performed at the Conant Performing Arts Center

Yes, that's really the title. And yes, it is about exactly what you think it is. In the not-so-distant future, a twenty-year drought has depleted the land of water. All citizens are forced to pay the corrupt "Urine Good Company" megacorporation for the, ahem, "privilege to pee." When the idealistic Bobby Strong decides he has had enough, he leads a ragtag group of rebels in a revolution to pee freely!

Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train

By Stephen Adly Guirgis

March 2-26, 2023

At Riker's Island, a frightened young inmate confronts complex issues of faith when he crosses paths with a charismatic serial killer, a sadistic guard and a jaded public defender. This potent play by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis will hit you where you live and make you question what happens when God's justice differs from man's.

Prayer for the French Republic

By Joshua Harmon

Directed by Freddie Ashley

April 20-May 21, 2023

On the eve of the 2016 French presidential elections, a Parisian doctor fears for the safety of her family amid the rise of antisemitism in France. As she considers relocating to Israel, we flashback to her great-grandparents anxiously awaiting the return of their loved ones who have recently been liberated from the concentration camps. This emotionally rich family saga introduces us to five generations yearning for the safety of home. The newest critically acclaimed play from Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Skintight).

cullud wattah

By Erika Dickerson-Despenza

Directed by Amanda Washington

June 8 - July 2, 2023

It is 2016, and it has been 936 days since Flint, Michigan has had clean water. As sole provider for her daughters, sister and elderly mother, third-generation GM employee Marion finds herself on the cusp of a promotion to management. When her sister begins participating in protests against the company for their role in poisoning the water, secrets emerge and tensions mount. This powerful play about the choices we make for the sake of survival was the winner of the 2021 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Text by John Cameron Mitchell, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Trask

Directed by Quinn Xavier Hernandez

July 20 - August 20, 2023

Join "internationally ignored" rock singer Hedwig as she searches the world for stardom and love in this groundbreaking musical that has become one of the great cult classics of all time. A rock and roll explosion for anyone who has ever felt like a misfit, Hedwig and the Angry Inch will have you singing along and unleashing your own inner rock star.

Amplify Season Three: Sunset on the Dogwood City

By Addae Moon, Natasha Patel and Avery Sharpe

Join us for the third season of AE's popular anthology podcast series. Following the success of Crossroads and Tucker's Cove, Sunset on the Dogwood City is an Atlanta-set thriller that will explore the underbelly that is revealed when something that seems to be pure becomes corrupted. Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and elsewhere. Check back for release dates.

Libby's at the Express

December 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 2022

Atlanta icon Libby Whittemore returns to ring in the holiday season once again with her classic "Ho Ho Home for the Holidays and a Connie Sue Day Christmas." A uniquely Atlanta tradition!