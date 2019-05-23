Academy Theatre Presents TAPAS II: Steady As She Goes

Academy Theatre presents Tapas IV: The Great Divide. This is a play festival comprised of a collection of ten minute short plays based on the theme of divided relationships in their many forms, and nearly all are premieres! We're featuring some of Georgia's great creative talents for the festival include Fracena Byrd, Rob Raissle, and Zach Roe.



"Tapas is always a fun and challenging project," says Fracena Byrd, "It's a great way to bring new actors, directors, and playwrights into our community, and build new connections with old friends."



"The Great Divide lets playwrights address where we are today, in politics, personal relations, and many other ways," says Robert Drake, Artistic Director. "Interestingly enough, talking about what divides us may bring us together! Many great artistic talents have been brought together to put this work on stage! I am so eager for people to see this show and revel in the great work that's being done!'



These shows contain adult themes and language.

What: Tapas IV: The Great Divide

Where: Hapeville Performing Arts Center, 599 N. Central Ave., Hapeville, GA 30354

8pm: June 7, 8, 14, 21, 22

3pm: June 9, 15, 16, 23

Tickets: $25 General Admission, $20 for seniors and students

Tickets available at http://tapas4.brownpapertickets.com

Rated: PG-15

For more information please call the Academy Theatre at 404-474-8332 or visit www.academytheatre.org







