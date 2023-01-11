ART Station in Stone Mountain Presents THE PINK UNICORN Next Month

ART Station presents Out Front Theatre's Production of this award-winning solo piece. Kenna Redding plays Trisha, a Christian widow, who must choose sides in her conservative Texas town after her teenage child announces they are "gender queer" and starts a chapter of the Gay Straight Alliance at the local high school. With sharp wit and humor, this rich and poetic story explores what it means to be a parent and a community in these changing times.

Inspired by personal events experienced by the playwright, Elise Forier Edie, the "powerful message of this brilliantly wise and inspiring work" (NY Theater Now) has touched audiences across the United States and Canada. After witnessing gay people being shunned and excluded from a local school and church, Edie explained that she began writing The Pink Unicorn "in an effort to deal with my anger and fear around these incidents.

What were these people so afraid of? Why would they twist logic and defy reason and even hurt their own children to keep the harmless LGBTQ community from coming out, and enjoying the rights of every other American? And what could I do about it? How could I change it?

How could I make a difference?"

This Out Front Production of The Pink Unicorn, directed by Paul Conroy, will have performances Thursday, February 9, Friday, February 10 & Saturday, February 11 @ 8:00 pm, Saturday, February 12 matinee @ 3:00 pm. All performances will be in the ART Station Theatre located at 5384 Manor Drive in in the historic village of Stone Mountain 770-469-1105. Tickets may also be purchased online at artstation.org