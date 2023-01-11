Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ART Station in Stone Mountain Presents THE PINK UNICORN Next Month

Performances run Thursday, February 9, Friday, February 10 & Saturday, February 11 @ 8:00 pm, Saturday, February 12 matinee @ 3:00 pm.

Jan. 11, 2023  
ART Station in Stone Mountain Presents THE PINK UNICORN Next Month

ART Station presents Out Front Theatre's Production of this award-winning solo piece. Kenna Redding plays Trisha, a Christian widow, who must choose sides in her conservative Texas town after her teenage child announces they are "gender queer" and starts a chapter of the Gay Straight Alliance at the local high school. With sharp wit and humor, this rich and poetic story explores what it means to be a parent and a community in these changing times.

Inspired by personal events experienced by the playwright, Elise Forier Edie, the "powerful message of this brilliantly wise and inspiring work" (NY Theater Now) has touched audiences across the United States and Canada. After witnessing gay people being shunned and excluded from a local school and church, Edie explained that she began writing The Pink Unicorn "in an effort to deal with my anger and fear around these incidents.

What were these people so afraid of? Why would they twist logic and defy reason and even hurt their own children to keep the harmless LGBTQ community from coming out, and enjoying the rights of every other American? And what could I do about it? How could I change it?

How could I make a difference?"

This Out Front Production of The Pink Unicorn, directed by Paul Conroy, will have performances Thursday, February 9, Friday, February 10 & Saturday, February 11 @ 8:00 pm, Saturday, February 12 matinee @ 3:00 pm. All performances will be in the ART Station Theatre located at 5384 Manor Drive in in the historic village of Stone Mountain 770-469-1105. Tickets may also be purchased online at artstation.org




Cast Announced For Katori Halls THE HOT WING KING at Alliance Theatre Photo
Cast Announced For Katori Hall's THE HOT WING KING at Alliance Theatre
The Alliance Theatre has announced the cast of its upcoming regional premiere of The Hot Wing King. Rehearsals started today.  Written by P-Valley creator, Katori Hall, the Alliance's production of The Hot Wing King marks Hall's first time directing the 2021 Pulitzer Prize-winning play for drama. Kicking off the second half of the Alliance's 2022-2023 season, The Hot Wing King will run on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre from February 10 – March 5, 2023.
Theatrical Outfit Presents THE WHITE CHIP Beginning This Month Photo
Theatrical Outfit Presents THE WHITE CHIP Beginning This Month
Theatrical Outfit will continue its 22-23 Season with the co-production of Sean Daniels’ The White Chip – a hilarious and honest look at sobriety. Theatrical Outfit and Dad’s Garage join forces to bring this New York Times Critic’s Pick to ATL for the very first time. The White Chip will run at Dad’s Garage (while Theatrical outfit continues its ‘Heart of the City’ Capital Campaign construction) from January 25 – February 19, 2023.
David Foster & Katharine McPhee Lead BroadwayWorld Atlantas Top Picks For January 2023 Photo
David Foster & Katharine McPhee Lead BroadwayWorld Atlanta's Top Picks For January 2023
Atlanta is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.  This month's top picks include An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee and more!
Alliance Theatre To Host Free Palefsky Collision Project Performance On National MLK Photo
Alliance Theatre To Host Free Palefsky Collision Project Performance On National MLK Day And Free Access to Animated Short, Sit-In
Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with the teen artists of the Alliance Theatre's Palefsky Collision Project as they reimagine their 2022 summer performance Everybody Has a Heartache: What We Don't Know inspired by “Conflict Resolution for Holy Beings” by Joy Harjo, through the lens of letters to Dr. King. 

More Hot Stories For You


Stage Door Theatre to Present Romantic Comedy COMPLETENESS by Itamar MosesStage Door Theatre to Present Romantic Comedy COMPLETENESS by Itamar Moses
January 11, 2023

Stage Door Theatre is starting off the second half of their 49th Season of live theatre in the Dunwoody community with the romantic comedy Completeness by Tony award winning playwright Itamar Moses.
BEETLEJUICE, HAMILTON, and More Set For 2023-24 Broadway in Atlanta SeasonBEETLEJUICE, HAMILTON, and More Set For 2023-24 Broadway in Atlanta Season
January 11, 2023

Broadway in Atlanta has announced its upcoming 2023-24 season. The season kicks off in October with MJ, and continues with hits including Hamilton, Beetlejuice, Funny Girl, and more!
ART Station in Stone Mountain Presents THE PINK UNICORN Next MonthART Station in Stone Mountain Presents THE PINK UNICORN Next Month
January 11, 2023

ART Station presents Out Front Theatre's Production of this award-winning solo piece. Kenna Redding plays Trisha, a Christian widow, who must choose sides in her conservative Texas town after her teenage child announces they are 'gender queer' and starts a chapter of the Gay Straight Alliance at the local high school. With sharp wit and humor, this rich and poetic story explores what it means to be a parent and a community in these changing times.
Cast Announced For Katori Hall's THE HOT WING KING at Alliance TheatreCast Announced For Katori Hall's THE HOT WING KING at Alliance Theatre
January 11, 2023

The Alliance Theatre has announced the cast of its upcoming regional premiere of The Hot Wing King. Rehearsals started today.  Written by P-Valley creator, Katori Hall, the Alliance's production of The Hot Wing King marks Hall's first time directing the 2021 Pulitzer Prize-winning play for drama. Kicking off the second half of the Alliance's 2022-2023 season, The Hot Wing King will run on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre from February 10 – March 5, 2023.
Theatrical Outfit Presents THE WHITE CHIP Beginning This MonthTheatrical Outfit Presents THE WHITE CHIP Beginning This Month
January 10, 2023

Theatrical Outfit will continue its 22-23 Season with the co-production of Sean Daniels’ The White Chip – a hilarious and honest look at sobriety. Theatrical Outfit and Dad’s Garage join forces to bring this New York Times Critic’s Pick to ATL for the very first time. The White Chip will run at Dad’s Garage (while Theatrical outfit continues its ‘Heart of the City’ Capital Campaign construction) from January 25 – February 19, 2023.
share