AIN'T TOO PROUD, HAMILTON & More Announced for 2021 Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta Season

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta has announced that Broadway performances are scheduled to recommence at the Fox Theatre in August 2021, featuring the anticipated return of HAMILTON. Also slated for the upcoming 40th Anniversary season are FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, TOOTSIE, AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE STORY OF THE TEMPTATIONS, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, Disney's FROZEN and MEAN GIRLS. Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! MUSICAL, BLUE MAN GROUP and BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL are available as season options.

"We're greatly optimistic about the return of Broadway to the city of Atlanta and thrilled to share the news that shows previously announced for the 40th Anniversary season will remain available to patrons under a revised schedule," said Vice President of Broadway in Atlanta Russ Belin. "We are thankful to our patrons for their patience, flexibility and love of Broadway, which has been an incredible support and inspiration during this extended intermission. We look forward to welcoming theatergoers back to the Fox Theatre in 2021 for what is expected to be an unforgettable season and the long-awaited return of Broadway."

Broadway in Atlanta is actively working alongside our colleagues at the Fox Theatre, and in collaboration with state and local government officials, to re-open following local, state and federal health guidelines. Additional information about the venue's enhanced health and safety measures can be found on the Fox Theatre website. The health and well-being of audiences, touring productions, staff and all venue personnel remains top priority. Once approval is received on a re-opening plan, additional details will be shared with theatregoers. Should there be additional changes and/or cancellations, subscribers will be notified immediately, and the value of their ticket will be safe. They may receive a credit, refund or the option to donate the value of their tickets to Broadway Cares.

The revised Fifth Third Bank 2021-2022 Broadway in Atlanta season subscription package includes:

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

November 9 - 14, 2021

TOOTSIE

January 25 - 30, 2022

AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

March 8 - 13, 2022

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

April 19 - 24, 2022

Disney's FROZEN

June 2 - 12, 2022

MEAN GIRLS

July 19 - 24, 2022

Additional show options that can be added to a season subscription include:

HAMILTON

August 24 - Sept 26, 2021

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! MUSICAL

December 7 - 12, 2021

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL

May 20 - 22, 2022

BLUE MAN GROUP

July 8 - 10, 2022

All current subscribers have been contacted directly about their subscriptions to the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta Season. New subscriptions are currently on sale. For more information please visit atlanta.broadway.com/subscriptions.