Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AIN'T TOO PROUD, HAMILTON & More Announced for 2021 Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta Season

Additional shows include FROZEN, MEAN GIRLS, Â BEAUTIFUL â€“ THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL and more.

Apr. 19, 2021 Â 
AIN'T TOO PROUD, HAMILTON & More Announced for 2021 Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta Season

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta has announced that Broadway performances are scheduled to recommence at the Fox Theatre in August 2021, featuring the anticipated return of HAMILTON. Also slated for the upcoming 40th Anniversary season are FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, TOOTSIE, AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE STORY OF THE TEMPTATIONS, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, Disney's FROZEN and MEAN GIRLS. Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! MUSICAL, BLUE MAN GROUP and BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL are available as season options.

"We're greatly optimistic about the return of Broadway to the city of Atlanta and thrilled to share the news that shows previously announced for the 40th Anniversary season will remain available to patrons under a revised schedule," said Vice President of Broadway in Atlanta Russ Belin. "We are thankful to our patrons for their patience, flexibility and love of Broadway, which has been an incredible support and inspiration during this extended intermission. We look forward to welcoming theatergoers back to the Fox Theatre in 2021 for what is expected to be an unforgettable season and the long-awaited return of Broadway."

Broadway in Atlanta is actively working alongside our colleagues at the Fox Theatre, and in collaboration with state and local government officials, to re-open following local, state and federal health guidelines. Additional information about the venue's enhanced health and safety measures can be found on the Fox Theatre website. The health and well-being of audiences, touring productions, staff and all venue personnel remains top priority. Once approval is received on a re-opening plan, additional details will be shared with theatregoers. Should there be additional changes and/or cancellations, subscribers will be notified immediately, and the value of their ticket will be safe. They may receive a credit, refund or the option to donate the value of their tickets to Broadway Cares.

The revised Fifth Third Bank 2021-2022 Broadway in Atlanta season subscription package includes:

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
November 9 - 14, 2021

TOOTSIE
January 25 - 30, 2022

AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS
March 8 - 13, 2022

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
April 19 - 24, 2022

Disney's FROZEN
June 2 - 12, 2022

MEAN GIRLS
July 19 - 24, 2022

Additional show options that can be added to a season subscription include:

HAMILTON
August 24 - Sept 26, 2021

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! MUSICAL
December 7 - 12, 2021

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL
May 20 - 22, 2022

BLUE MAN GROUP
July 8 - 10, 2022

All current subscribers have been contacted directly about their subscriptions to the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta Season. New subscriptions are currently on sale. For more information please visit atlanta.broadway.com/subscriptions.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles
HAMILTON, HADESTOWN, and More Set For Wharton Centers 2021-2022 Season Photo

HAMILTON, HADESTOWN, and More Set For Wharton Center's 2021-2022 Season

HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, FROZEN and More Announced for 2021-2022 Hancock Whitney Broadway in Photo

HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, FROZEN and More Announced for 2021-2022 Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans Season

Boston Premieres of WITCH, HURRICAN DIANE and More Announced for HuntingtonsÂ Return T Photo

Boston Premieres of WITCH, HURRICAN DIANE and More Announced for Huntington'sÂ Return To LiveÂ Performances In August 2021

Porchlight Music Theatre Presents CALL ME ELIZABETH Photo

Porchlight Music Theatre Presents CALL ME ELIZABETH


More Hot Stories For You

  • When Will Broadway On Tour Return? Find Out What's Coming Up Near You!
  • WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT To Live-Stream From Perseverance Theatre
  • SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE Will Be Presented in Person at Anchorage Community Theatre
  • The Anchorage Concert Association and Community Artist Project Presents OF HOPE