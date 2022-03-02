9 Must-See Productions Coming to Atlanta Stages This Spring

Is there anything better than the spring? The entire world comes back to life, shaking off the frost from the winter. Like the rest of the world, theatres return to their season, bringing art back to the masses. The spring Atlanta theatre schedule is one you can't miss, and we've picked out nine shows we're most looking forward to this season:

AIN'T TOO PROUD at The Fox Theatre

Running March 8 through March 13, 2022. Tickets starting at $40.

AIN'T TOO PROUD- THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.

BINA'S SIX APPLES at Alliance Theatre

Running March 11 through March 27, 2022 on the Coca-Cola Stage. Tickets starting at $42 with Teen and Child discounts available.

Bina's family grows the finest apples in all of Korea. But when war forces her to flee her home, Bina is alone in the world with just six precious apples to her name. Can these meager possessions help her find her family? Join Bina on her spirited journey that ranges from the heartbreaking to the humorous. Encountering new challenges at every turn, Bina is forced to rely upon her apples and their important legacy as she begins to discover the power of her own resilience. Often mesmerizing, always heartwarming, Bina will discover that she's not the only one on a difficult quest for a place to call home.

BINA'S SIX APPLES is a co-production with Children's Theatre Company.

A CHORUS LINE at City Springs Theatre Company (Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center)

Running March 11 through March 27. Tickets starting at $40.

A CHORUS LINE is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include "What I Did for Love," "One," "I Can Do That," "At the Ballet," "The Music and the Mirror," and "I Hope I Get It." A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A CHORUS LINE was instantly recognized as a classic. This production is directed by none other than Tony Award-recipient and original A CHORUS LINE cast member Baayork Lee.

THE LIGHT at Horizon Theatre Company

Running March 18 through April 17, 2022. Tickets starting at $30.

A surprise proposal takes an unexpected turn that upends the world of Genesis and Rashad, forcing them to confront a secret from the past. Featuring two of Atlanta's most dynamic actors, Enoch King and Cynthia Barker, THE LIGHT is a roller coaster journey of laughter, romance and reckoning that uncovers how the power of radical love can be a healing beacon of light.

CONTENT ADVISORY: This play contains frank conversations about sexual assault and domestic violence.

LEGACY OF LIGHT at Synchronicity Theatre

Running March 18, 2022 through April 10, 2022. Tickets starting at $31 with additional discounts for Students and Seniors/Military.

Two women from different worlds - France in the 1700s and modern-day New Jersey - share the common bonds of motherhood, ambition, balance, and love. This relevant and contemporary comedy takes us through the science of planets, dark matter, philosophy, and fertility, as it explores what women contribute to the worlds of science and family. LEGACY OF LIGHT juxtaposes the story of Émilie du Châtelet, a mathematician, scientist, and lover of the great 18th-century philosopher Voltaire, who became unexpectedly pregnant at 42, and that of a 21st-century physicist desperately trying to conceive a child.

THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK at Theatrical Outfit

Running March 30, 2022 through April 24, 2022. Tickets starting at $26.50.

Have you ever entered a world where nothing is as it seems? Abe, a resident of the Rightlynd neighborhood of Chicago, seeks justice after a mysterious, late-night attack at a boarded-up bar. In the next 48 hours, the neighborhood digs deep into escalating mystery, working against time to separate fact from fiction. But as the clock ticks down, the media gets involved, and what began as a simple mystery quickly twists into a personal, pointed and political thriller. A modern-day neo-noir, THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK is "A Modern Masterpiece" (New City).

THE PRETTY PANTS BANDIT at Georgia Ensemble (Roswell Cultural Arts Center)

Running March 31, 2022 through April 17, 2022. Tickets starting at $39.

From housewife to hero, Marie Baker, her gang, and one infamous pair of guns took the country for a year-long ride that would make headlines. Notoriously leaving the men she robbed with their pants down, her evolution became a revolution. Set against the sparkling and scintillating back drop of 1930s Miami, THE PRETTY PANTS BANDIT will steal your inhibitions and your heart.

THE WIZARD OF OZ at Atlanta Lyric Theatre (Jennie T. Anderson Theatre)

Running April 13 through April 24, 2022. Tickets starting at $38.

This playful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's celebrated novel has the award-winning score full of famous songs like, "Over The Rainbow," "Munchkinland (Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead)," "If I Only Had A Brain/A Heart/The Nerve," "We're Off To See The Wizard," and "The Merry Old Land of Oz."

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The Fox Theatre

Running April 19 through April 24, 2022. Tickets starting at $40.

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage . Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (CRAZY FOR YOU, INTO THE WOODS) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (KING KONG, STRICTLY BALLROOM), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

No matter what theatre or show draws you in, take this opportunity to support your local theatre venues! Atlanta has a local star-studded, Broadway-caliber lineup of shows, and it's time to take our seats.