2020 Atlanta Film Festival Hosts Closing Night Drive-In Presentation Of THE GLORIAS

The closing night presentation of THE GLORIAS will take place at 7:25 PM.

On Saturday, September 26, 2020, the 2020 Atlanta Film Festival + Creative Conference will host the Closing Night Presentation of The Glorias at 7:25 PM at The Plaza Theatre Drive-In.

The Glorias, starring Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander, is a non-traditional biopic from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Julie Taymor. The film crafts a complex tapestry of one of the most inspirational and legendary figures of modern history, Gloria Steinem.

The Glorias is both a Georgia-made film and New Mavericks specialty track selection, the latter of which celebrates women filmmakers and stories.

