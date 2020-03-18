Irish Quartet JigJam to be Rescheduled at Elm Street

Due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) escalating to a national state of emergency as well as a global pandemic, the Irish-based band JigJam will perform at a later date as part of Elm Street Cultural Arts Village's Lantern Series.

"We have been in contact with JigJam's management as well as their booking agency and are happy to report that we are actively working on rescheduling the concert that was supposed to be on April 4th," says Brian Gamel, Elm Street's Production Manager who also books the artists for the outdoor concert series. "The original scheduled concert was part of a state-wide tour we built with other venues in Georgia, so we have to reach out to them first to select a date that will work with everyone's schedule and help us all benefit during these uncertain times." Once a new date is finalized, Elm Street will contact all ticket buyers explaining the situation and will offer options to either exchange, refund, or donate the value of their ticket(s) as a tax-deductible donation.

Elm Street will continue to provide updates on how the outbreak impacts the rest of their programming and the most up-to-date information will be available on their social media as well as the following website link: https://elmstreetarts.org/covid-19/





