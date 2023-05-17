heatrical Producer and Broadway Powerhouse Manny Azenberg Comes to Discuss his Storied Career at Inspir Carnegie Hill

The event is on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

heatrical Producer and Broadway Powerhouse Manny Azenberg Comes to Discuss his Storied Career at Inspir Carnegie Hill

The iconic Broadway experience comes to life, as part of an ongoing monthly series, for Inspīr residents, many of whom are no longer capable of attending in-person shows. The scores of seniors who attend these events - sometimes with family, friends or grandkids in tow - can't get enough of the all-star line-ups that include the likes of producer Jeffrey Seller, of Hamilton and now Sweeney Todd fame; David Loud, the iconic musical director and conductor; and many, many others.

This coming Thursday, May 18, theatrical producer and Broadway powerhouse Manny Azenberg will be regaling residents with tales about his storied career but will also touch on topics Jewish representation in theater and the media, as well as how we can create change through theatre, and how Broadway has evolved over the decades.

Among his 140 Tony nominations and countless legendary Broadway shows, as well as a longstanding collaboration with Neil Simon, which resulted in The Sunshine Boys, Biloxi Blues, Broadway Bound, Lost in Yonkers, and The Goodbye Girl, Azenberg said his favorite productions were Brighton Beach Memoirs and The Real Thing.

Azenberg has taught theatre at Duke University for two decades and is still producing shows. "At age 87, Manny, is a perfect example of older adults who are still actively pursuing their dreams, despite being in their 80s, 90s and beyond," said Evan Rossi, Director of Resident Experience at Inspīr Carnegie Hill.



