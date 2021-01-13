Zachary Quinto to Take Part in THE BOYS IN THE BAND Q&A Tonight

Jacob Burns Film Center and Broadway Podcast Network will present Life On Stage: The Boys in the Band Q&A with Zachary Quinto. The live event will be moderated by JBFC Board Member and BPN CEO, Tony Award-winning producer Dori Berinstein on Wednesday, January 13 at 8:00 pm, streaming at https://burnsfilmcenter.org/virtual-events/the-boys-in-the-band-qa/ and at BPN.FM/lots. RSVP for this free event to receive a reminder email before the Q&A.

This event is part of year-round JBFC series Life on the Stage: Conversation and Film, presented in partnership with The Actors Fund.

About the Boys in the Band:

In 1968 New York City-when being gay was still a secret best kept behind closed doors-a group of friends gather for a raucous birthday party hosted by Michael (Jim Parsons), a screenwriter who spends and drinks too much, in honor of the sharply-dressed and even sharper-tongued Harold (Zachary Quinto). Other partygoers include Donald (Matt Bomer), Michael's former flame, now mired in self-analysis; Larry (Andrew Rannells), a randy commercial artist living with Hank (Tuc Watkins), a school teacher who has just left his wife; Bernard (Michael Benjamin Washington), a librarian tiptoeing around fraught codes of friendship alongside Emory (Robin de Jesús), a decorator who never holds back; and a guileless hustler (Charlie Carver) hired to be Harold's gift for the night. What begins as an evening of drinks and laughs gets upended when Alan (Brian Hutchison), Michael's straight-laced college roommate, shows up unexpectedly and each man is challenged to confront long-buried truths that threaten the foundation of the group's tight bond.

The Boys in the Band is currently available to watch on Netflix. Watch the film at your convenience, then join the conversation on January 13!

Zachary Quinto attended Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama and received a BFA in Acting. After graduation, he moved to Los Angeles and appeared on numerous series, including CSI, Six Feet Under, 24, So NoTORIous, Heroes, and NOS4A2. In 2007 he was cast as Spock in the JJ Abrams-directed reboot of the Star Trek franchise, and has reprised that role in Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond. He appeared in the first season of American Horror Story and received a Critic's Choice Award and Emmy Award nomination for his role in American Horror Story: Asylum. In 2008, Quinto began his production company Before the Door Pictures where he produced and starred in Margin Call and produced All Is Lost, Banshee Chapter, Breakup At a Wedding, A Most Violent Year, and Aardvark. Last year, he hosted and executive produced In Search Of, which aired on HISTORY. In theater, Quinto appeared in the 2010 Signature revival of Tony Kushner's Angels In America, for which he won a Theater World Award and a Drama Desk Award nomination. He made his Broadway debut in the 2013 Tony Award-winning production of The Glass Menagerie, and appeared in the 2017 MCC production of Noah Haidle's Smokefall. Last year, he starred in the Joe Mantello-directed, Tony-winning revival of The Boys in the Band alongside Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, and Andrew Rannells at The Booth Theater. Onscreen, Quinto has appeared in I Am Michael, Snowden, Who We Are Now, Hotel Artemis, and this year in Steven Soderbergh's Netflix film, High Flying Bird.