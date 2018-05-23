Zachary Levi To Join Second Season of Amazon's THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL In Recurring Role

According to The Hollywood Reporter, star of stage and screen Zachary Levi is set to join Amazon's hit series THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL. He is cast in the recurring role of an eccentric doctor. The series was recently renewed for a third season as well, ahead of the second season debut. Read more about the casting news from The Hollywood Reporter here!

Levi's exuberance and charm and star power have made him a preferred first pick in Hollywood. Levi portrayed the title role of in the hit NBC series CHUCK for five seasons. Levi recently did a theater run in his Broadway debut as "Aaron" a sweet guy looking for love, opposite Krysta Rodriguez in the witty musical First Date. The play received critical acclaim as did Levi for the run of the show. On the big screen, Levi appeared most recently in the Marvel film Thor 2 as the role of "Fandral the Dashing." Levi also appeared as the lead role opposite Mandy Moore in Disney's twist on its classic Rapunzel, entitled Tangled. The Oscar-nominated film was a huge success at the box office and DVD release.

Additionally, Levi appeared in the 20th Century Fox film Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, which broke box office records in its Christmas release. Levi was also seen starring with Amber Tamblyn in the independent feature film Spiral and audiences also remember his starring roles in the franchise filmBig Momma's House 2 with Martin Lawrence. Levi was recently nominated for a 2016 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his role of Georg in Roundabout Theater Company's SHE LOVES ME.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an American period comedy-drama television series, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and starring Rachel Brosnahan. Sherman-Palladino and her husband Daniel Palladino serve as executive producers. The series follows a housewife in 1958 New York City who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy. The series's pilot premiered as a part of Amazon Studios's spring pilot season on March 17, 2017, to critical acclaim, and was picked up by Amazon for a two-season order on April 10, 2017.

