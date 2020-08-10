Zac Efron to Star in the Disney+ Remake of THREE MEN AND A BABY

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

THREE MEN AND A BABY will be a remake of the 1987 film starring Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that Zac Efron will be starring in the Disney+ remake of the 1987 comedy, Three Men and a Baby.

Read the full story HERE.

The remake is being produced by Gordon Gray. Will Reichel wrote the script for the remake, and a search for a director is underway.

The 1987 film Three Men and a Baby starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson.

Efron's recent films include Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and The Beach Bum, and he can currently be seen in Down to Earth, a Neflix documentary series.

Check out the full story HERE.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You