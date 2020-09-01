ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Wins Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Program at Juried Emmy Awards
The juried Emmy Award winners were announced today.
Variety reports that "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography for a Scripted Program at this year's early juried Emmy Awards.
Other winners included Adult Swim's "Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," and FX's "Archer."
According to Variety, "Juried categories DON'T include nominations, but instead all entrants are screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer group. Winners are determined by a one-step evaluation - which include an open-discussion deliveration of each entrant's work - followed by a "'thorough review of the merits of awarding the Emmy.'"
The Emmy for "Zoey's" went to choreographer Mandy Moore.
The series centers on Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over Pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her - her family, co-workers and complete strangers - through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.
The juried Emmy winners include:
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
"Archer" (FX Networks)
Episode: "Road Trip"
Studio: FX Productions
Jill Dykxhoorn, Lead Background Artist
"Cosmos: Possible Worlds" (National Geographic)
Episode: "Vavilov"
Studio: Possible Worlds LLC in association with FOX
Dan MacKenzie, Character Animator
"Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal" (Adult Swim)
Episode: "Spear and Fang"
Studio: Cartoon Network Studios
Genndy Tartakovsky, Storyboard Artist
"Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal" (Adult Swim)
Episode: "Spear and Fang"
Studio: Cartoon Network Studios
Scott Wills, Art Director
"Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal" (Adult Swim)
Episode: "A Cold Death"
Studio: Cartoon Network Studios
Stephen Destefano, Character Designer
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (NBC)
Routines: All I Do Is Win, I've Got THE MUSIC IN ME and Crazy
Studio: Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with Zihuatanejo Productions, The Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Polygram Entertainment
Mandy Moore, Choreographer
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming
"Create Together" (YouTube)
Studio: HITRECORD, Brian Graden Media, Youtube Originals
HITRECORD
Brian Graden Media
YouTube Originals
Sam Wasserman, Executive Producer
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Executive Producer
"The Line" (Oculus)
Studio: ARVORE Immersive Experiences
ARVORE Immersive Experiences
Facebook's Oculus
Ricardo Laganaro, Director
Ricardo Justus, Executive Producer
Edouard de Montmort, Executive Producer
Outstanding Motion Design
"Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates" (Netflix)
Studio: A Concordia Studio Production
Leanne Dare, Creative Director
Eben McCue, Animator
Sebastian Hoppe-Fuentes, Animator
David Navas, Animator
