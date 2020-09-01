ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Wins Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Program at Juried Emmy Awards

The juried Emmy Award winners were announced today.

Variety reports that "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography for a Scripted Program at this year's early juried Emmy Awards.

Other winners included Adult Swim's "Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," and FX's "Archer."

According to Variety, "Juried categories DON'T include nominations, but instead all entrants are screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer group. Winners are determined by a one-step evaluation - which include an open-discussion deliveration of each entrant's work - followed by a "'thorough review of the merits of awarding the Emmy.'"

The Emmy for "Zoey's" went to choreographer Mandy Moore.

The series centers on Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over Pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her - her family, co-workers and complete strangers - through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.

The juried Emmy winners include:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

"Archer" (FX Networks)

Episode: "Road Trip"

Studio: FX Productions

Jill Dykxhoorn, Lead Background Artist

"Cosmos: Possible Worlds" (National Geographic)

Episode: "Vavilov"

Studio: Possible Worlds LLC in association with FOX

Dan MacKenzie, Character Animator

"Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal" (Adult Swim)

Episode: "Spear and Fang"

Studio: Cartoon Network Studios

Genndy Tartakovsky, Storyboard Artist

"Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal" (Adult Swim)

Episode: "Spear and Fang"

Studio: Cartoon Network Studios

Scott Wills, Art Director

"Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal" (Adult Swim)

Episode: "A Cold Death"

Studio: Cartoon Network Studios

Stephen Destefano, Character Designer

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (NBC)

Routines: All I Do Is Win, I've Got THE MUSIC IN ME and Crazy

Studio: Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with Zihuatanejo Productions, The Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Polygram Entertainment

Mandy Moore, Choreographer

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

"Create Together" (YouTube)

Studio: HITRECORD, Brian Graden Media, Youtube Originals

HITRECORD

Brian Graden Media

YouTube Originals

Sam Wasserman, Executive Producer

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Executive Producer

"The Line" (Oculus)

Studio: ARVORE Immersive Experiences

ARVORE Immersive Experiences

Facebook's Oculus

Ricardo Laganaro, Director

Ricardo Justus, Executive Producer

Edouard de Montmort, Executive Producer

Outstanding Motion Design

"Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates" (Netflix)

Studio: A Concordia Studio Production

Leanne Dare, Creative Director

Eben McCue, Animator

Sebastian Hoppe-Fuentes, Animator

David Navas, Animator

Read the original story on Variety.

