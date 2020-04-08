Yuval David Chronicles Voices Of LGBTQ Movement At National LGBTQ Task Force's Creating Change Conference 2020

"The LGBTQ+ Community is the most diverse community in the world, because we are part of almost every other community in the world," says Yuval David, as he creates a new documentary series about LGBTQ advocacy and activism. He explores the uniqueness of the community and the great importance for the movement seeking representation, acceptance, and rights.

Following the success of last year's documentary giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at The National LGBTQ Task Force's Creating Change Conference in Detroit, acclaimed queer actor, host, filmmaker, and advocate Yuval David partnered with the organization once again to give a peek into its 2020 conference.

Taking place in Dallas this past January, the Creating Change Conference, presented by The National LGBTQ Task Force, gathered thousands of LGBTQ+ advocates and activists together from across the country, representing the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.

In his new multi-part documentary series, Yuval once again captures on film some of the most outspoken and passionate social justice warriors, speaking on various subjects of importance to the community.

Known for his work as an actor (ABC's "What Would You Do," CBS's "Madam Secretary," and many independent films) and as a TV Host, Yuval also creates impactful films.

Yuval, an award-winning filmmaker and the visionary creator behind entertaining, uplifting, and inspiring original content such as 'One Actor Short' and 'Better World,' has been supporting The National LGBTQ Task Force for many years, through his fierce advocacy work.

Hehas put his filmmaking talents to good use, bringing the conference to millions at home through his hosting, directing, and producing of compelling short documentaries, which give an inside look into the organization's annual conference.

Throughout his documentary, Yuval speaks with attendees and featured participants about moving the LGBTQ+ movement forward, why the event is so vital, and how the organization helps provide a critical voice and platform to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

In fact, the conference is the premier political, leadership, advocacy, and skills-building event for the LGBTQ+ community.

During this year's conference, Yuval also conducted a number of workshops, which especially focused on Art and Activism and using Art for Social Change. Yuval led his workshops' participants through the journey of showing them how to harness their innate creativity and artistic platforms to champion socially beneficial initiatives about which they feel passionate.

For more information on The National LGBTQ Task Force and its Creating Change Conference, visit http://www.thetaskforce.org and http://www.creatingchange.org.





