Young People's Chorus of New York City to Honor Gordon Getty at 32nd Annual Gala, Hosted by Jason Mraz

Young People's Chorus of New York City® (YPC), led by Founder and Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez, will return to Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on Tuesday, March 10 at 7:00 p.m. for the chorus' 32nd annual Gala Concert, this year in honor of composer and philanthropist Gordon Getty. Hosted by multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Mraz, the event recognizes Mr. Getty as a YPC Legacy Honoree for his shared commitment to and efforts on behalf of making music education accessible to young people of all backgrounds. Mr. Núñez said:

"When we honor Gordon Getty at this year's Gala, we honor someone who fully believes in the power of music to transform lives from an early age. Over the decades as he has built up an impressive body of work as a composer, he has also devoted considerable time and energy to supporting music education, and his devotion has only deepened after observing how impactful such programs can be. Our Gala host, Jason Mraz, knows from his own childhood choral experiences how life-changing it can be to get involved in music early on, particularly in terms of the togetherness and unity that manifests when young voices join in harmony. He has always been a passionate advocate for the arts, and when you also factor in our guest artists Lisa Delan, who has been closely involved in music education for many years, and Aneesa Folds, one of our own young choristers for ten years who has since gone on to Broadway, this Gala will truly be an evening to remember!"

YPC's annual Gala is the chorus' most important fundraiser and helps support its year-round programs for two-thousand children across New York City. The Gala features YPC choristers of all ages in a variety of repertoire-from folk music to show tunes to pop songs. This year, the chorus performs Gordon Getty's Young America, as well as his setting of "Shenandoah," featuring soprano Lisa Delan. Host Jason Mraz performs alongside YPC in a medley of his chart-topping hits, and also featured in performance with the chorus is YPC alumna and Broadway singer-actress Aneesa Folds, who recently starred in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Freestyle Love Supreme.

Tickets to the concert start at $50 and are available from Jazz at Lincoln Center at jazz.org, by calling CenterCharge at (212) 721-6500, and from the venue's Box Office at Broadway and 60th Street. The Gala Dinner takes place at the Mandarin Oriental immediately after the 7:00 p.m. concert. For information about concert-only sponsorship tickets and dinner reservations, contact YPC at ypcgala@ypc.org or (212) 289-7779.

Young People's Chorus of New York City® is a world-renowned youth chorus founded in 1988 on a mission of diversity, artistic excellence, and education by Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez, a MacArthur Fellow, Musical America's 2018 Educator of the Year, and a recipient of ASCAP's Life in Music Award. Under the leadership of Mr. Núñez and Associate Artistic Director Elizabeth Núñez, the program harnesses the power of music to fulfill the potential of children, heightening an awareness of the ability of children to rise to unforeseen levels of artistry. More than 2,000 children from ages 8 to 18 participate annually in YPC through its after-school, in-school, and community programs, and now, through YPC National (ypcnational.org), even more children across the country are being reached. YPC is a recipient of the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award, America's highest honor for youth programs.

For more information, visit ypc.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You