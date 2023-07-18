Young People's Chorus Of New York City's Weeklong Residency At

Franklin's composition resonates deeply with the mission of the joint concert, aiming to raise awareness and promote positive change through the power of music.

The Young People’s Chorus of New York City (YPC), fresh off an international tour that included five gold medal wins –  three as World Champions -  at the World Choir Games in Gangneung, Korea, returns to the United States to bring its national choral organization, YPC National, to the Music Academy for a weeklong residency that runs July 18-23. 

The residency concludes on Sunday, July 23 at 3:00 pm with a spectacular joint performance at the Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara that promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

 

During the residency, conductors, teachers, and children in grades 1-12 from across the country will work with MacArthur Award-winner, Composer, Conductor, Founder and Artistic Director of YPC, Francisco J. Núñez, along with the YPC artistic faculty and composer/performer and 2019 Miss America, Nia Imani Franklin, studying repertoire and refining conducting skills.  YPC also commissioned Franklin for a special piece that will premiere at the residency’s concluding performance.

 

“We’re thrilled to bring our YPC National program to the Music Academy and the 35 teachers from around the country that will participate in this residency to learn with us,” said Núñez. “It’s always been a dream of mine to create this choral training initiative where YPC philosophies and methods are learned and then brought to other communities.”

The joint concert promises an extraordinary musical experience, showcasing the exceptional talents of 150 young singers from the SING! Children's Choir of the Music Academy, the Young People's Chorus of New York City and YPC National choristers from around the country. Audiences can expect a diverse repertoire that spans classical masterpieces, contemporary arrangements, and the world premiere of Frankin’s "Tides," under the direction of Núñez.

"Tides" delves into the intricate relationship between humanity and the Earth, inspiring individuals to reflect on their impact on the environment and embrace sustainable practices to minimize unnecessary waste.

Expressing her vision for "Tides," Franklin shares, "My hope with this new work is to inspire more conversation about how we can live more sustainably and leave a strong legacy of living selflessly." As an accomplished artist and advocate, Franklin's composition resonates deeply with the mission of the joint concert, aiming to raise awareness and promote positive change through the power of music.

Montecito Bank & Trust is the lead corporate sponsor of the SING! program.

Tickets to the performance can be purchased, starting at $40, at Click Here, by calling 805-969-8787 or by visiting the ticket office at the Music Academy.




