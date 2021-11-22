Young People's Chorus Of New York City Returns To Holiday Stage For First Time In Two Years

The world-renowned Young People's Chorus of New York City will return to the holiday stage for the first time in two years when it presents its upcoming holiday spectacular, A Very Merry New York.

Taking place at New York's extraordinary landmark theater, the United Palace, on Saturday, December 11, the festive, immersive event will showcase live performances by nearly 600 YPC choristers and include a film written by Tony Award-winning lyrist Lynn Ahrens starring distinguished baritone Lester Lynch, and is directed by YPC's Associate Artistic Director, Elizabeth Núñez.

Live performances by choristers performing fully choreographed holiday favorites will be creatively interwoven with the film entitled "A Horrible Hush" in which the choristers of YPC inspire New York City to sing again and just in time for the holidays! Audience participation will be strongly encouraged for a fully immersive experience.

"We are thrilled to present a holiday gift to New York City that will bring people together as we experience the joy of the holidays and the incredibly special moment of coming together on stage for the first time in nearly two years. The children have been working for the last two months to create a program that is sure to delight our audience. We are especially grateful to Lynn Ahrens and Lester Lynch for lending their time and talent to this event. I hope we see everyone there -- it is a night you will not want to miss!" said Elizabeth Núñez.

The film was shot at various locations throughout New York City, representing the diverse backgrounds of YPC choristers and the diversity of the city the chorus represents. YPC collaborated with Emmy award-winning producers, Marcie Mule and Roni Selig from RonMar Productions, and Hudson Yards to bring this spectacular to life.

YPC is an internationally renowned children's chorus recognized for its superb virtuosity, brilliant showmanship, and innovative model of diversity. The organization has been nurturing the talents of children from all walks of life for over three decades. Today, the organization is one of the foremost choruses in the world and has shared its unique sound on many prominent stages around the world, including the White House. Additionally, YPC continues to invigorate its catalogue for young voices by commissioning over 150 pieces of extraordinarily diverse music from today's most distinguished composers.

Tickets for A Very Merry New York are available for purchase online. The United Palace Box office is not currently open regularly. Tickets range from $29 to $109. Special Premium Seating $200 Sponsorship Tickets, which support YPC's programs, are available by contacting development@ypc.org. All proceeds of the event go toward supporting YPC' s many programs and initiatives, including its School Choruses Program, which was created to bring YPC's award-winning choral curriculum to New York City public schools; its Performances Program, which encompasses after-school rehearsals led by YPC-trained conductors and professional accompanists and includes chorus performances throughout the year; its Community Choruses initiative, an extension of its after-school choral programming that is brought directly to diverse neighborhoods in the greater New York City area; and its College Bound program which provides academic support, as well as funding for college scholarships.

For more information about YPC and its holiday spectacular, please visit www.ypc.org.